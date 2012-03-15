FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil down on stockpile news, other commods up
#Basic Materials
March 15, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Oil down on stockpile news, other commods up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Oil down 2nd day as Britain, US mull release of reserves
    * Gold up 1 pct on dollar weakness; copper rises too
    * Soybeans hit 6-month highs as US soy export surge

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a
second day in a row on Thursday, hit by news of a
possible release in U.S. and British strategic oil reserves,
while most other commodities rose due to a weaker dollar.	
    Gold rose 1 percent -- its biggest climb in two weeks -- as
investors turned to the precious metal amid the dollar's drop
against the euro and the yen . Copper also ended up
by more than 1 percent. 	
    On the agricultural side, soybeans rallied for a third
straight day, hitting six-month highs, on more evidence of
export demand for U.S. soy after a drought decimated crops in
Brazil and Argentina. Corn and wheat finished higher too.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
settled up nearly a quarter percent as broad gains in metals and
agriculture -- including markets such as coffee and sugar
 -- offset the impact from oil's losses. The CRB has a
bias towards energy commodities, with oil accounting for 23
percent of its weighting.	
    Oil pared losses in late trading after prices fell more than
$3 after a Reuters report that the United States and Britain
were preparing a release from strategic oil reserves this year.
 	
    Brent crude oil in London settled down $1.98 at
$122.60 a barrel, bouncing off a session low at $121.50. U.S.
crude finished down 32 cents at $105.11, after falling to
$103.78 at one point.	
    Tapping strategic oil reserves could help stem surging fuel
prices and gird against any potential supply shortfall from
sanctions-struck Iran.	
    "It all depends on how much they are going to release," said
analyst Chris Dillman at Tradition Energy in Connecticut. 	
    Soybeans rallied after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
weekly export sales report showed export sales of U.S. soy last
week at 1,393,700 tonnes, well above market expectations of the
of 650,000 to 900,000 tonnes in sales. 	
    It was the third largest weekly sales number for soybeans 	
since September.  	
    The export sales report included 368,200 tonnes for China
for the old-crop (2011/12) marketing year and 669,000 tonnes to
China for the new-crop (2012/13) marketing year. 	
    Soybeans for May delivery ended Chicago trade up
18-3/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $13.69 per bushel. 	
    	
 Prices at 4:49 p.m. EST (2049 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   105.36    -0.07  -0.1%    6.6%
 Brent crude                123.65    -1.42  -1.1%   15.2%
 Natural gas                 2.279   -0.005  -0.2%  -23.8%
 
 US gold                   1659.50    16.60   1.0%    5.9%
 Gold                      1657.59    15.49   0.9%    6.0%
 US Copper                  389.75     4.95   1.3%   13.4%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     80.242   -0.323  -0.4%    0.1%
 CRB                       315.900    0.730   0.2%    3.5%
 
 US corn                    669.00    10.25   1.6%    3.5%
 US soybeans               1369.00    18.75   1.4%   14.2%
 US wheat                   664.75    21.00   3.3%    1.8%
 
 US Coffee                  185.30     1.70   0.9%  -18.8%
 US Cocoa                  2221.00   -93.00  -4.0%    5.3%
 US Sugar                    25.50     1.06   4.3%    9.8%
 
 US silver                  32.726    0.545   1.7%   17.2%
 US platinum               1683.90     8.60   0.5%   19.9%
 US palladium               709.90    12.45   1.8%    8.2%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

