#Basic Materials
March 16, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Oil up on supply woes; weak dollar helps other commods

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Brent crude up nearly 3 pct; biggest rise in 2 weeks
    * Soybeans extend rally for fourth straight day

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped
 on Friday by the most in two weeks on supply worries,
while soybeans hit a six-month high on crop worries and most
other commodities rose on extended weakness in the dollar.	
    Despite declines in copper, arabica coffee and sugar, the
19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed
up more than half a percent for the session and finished the
week higher, helped by the surge in oil prices.	
    The dollar fell for a second straight day, snapping a rally
that had taken it to a one-month peak versus the euro. Tame U.S.
inflation data released in the morning prompted investors to
rethink expectations of higher interest rates. 	
    Weakness in the greenback often boosts prices of
dollar-denominated commodities. But not all commodities rose.	
    Copper backed off from two-week highs as U.S. economic data
spooked investors who had started selling on an earlier report
showing third consecutive weekly build in Shanghai copper
stockpiles. 	
    Arabica coffee flirted with a 17-month low, weighed down by
prospects for a big Brazilian crop. And sugar consolidated lower
in choppy trade as dealers monitored weather before the harvest
in the center-south of Brazil. 	
    Gold finished flat on the day but posted its second biggest
weekly decline for the year. Investors sold the precious metal
earlier in the week when the U.S. Federal Reserve ended a policy
meeting with no hint of more quantitative easing. 	
    Benchmark crude oil futures in London ended up nearly 3
percent, helped by worries about Iran's nuclear program and the
potential for oil supply disruptions in the Middle East.	
    London's Brent oil settled at $125.81 a barrel,
up$3.21. It was the market's biggest one-day gain since March 1.	
    U.S. crude  ended up $1.95, or 1.9 percent, at
$107.06. 	
    Just a day ago, Brent oil fell nearly 2 percent on news that
the United States and Britain were preparing to release
strategic oil reserves later in the year if energy prices became
costly enough to hurt economic growth.	
    In Friday's session, investors put the talk about the
reserves release on the back burner to focus again on the tight
supplies in oil as sanctions on Iranian crude neared.	
    "Spare capacity is really very tight, and any natural
disaster or problem in the Middle East could be a real problem,"
said Rob Montefusco, an oil trader at Sucden Financial,
highlighting supply stoppages in Syria, Sudan and elsewhere. 
 	
    Soybeans rose for a fourth straight day, hitting six-month
highs.	
    U.S. soybean prices have soared 15 percent since Feb. 1
after lower-than-anticipated soy yields in Brazil prompted
numerous analysts to cut global forecasts for the crop this
year.	
    Soybeans for May delivery ended Chicago trade at
$13.74 per bushel, up 5 cents or 0.4 percent for the session. On
the week, the market was up 2.7 percent. 	
 Prices at 5:03 p.m. EDT (2103 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   107.19     2.08   2.0%    8.5%
 Brent crude                126.02     3.42   2.8%   17.4%
 Natural gas                 2.326    0.047   2.1%  -22.2%
 
 US gold                   1655.80    -3.70  -0.2%    5.7%
 Gold                      1659.29     1.56   0.1%    6.1%
 US Copper                  387.80    -1.95  -0.5%   12.9%
                              
 Dollar                     79.778   -0.372  -0.5%   -0.5%
 CRB                       317.930    2.030   0.6%    4.1%
 
 US corn                    673.00     4.00   0.6%    4.1%
 US soybeans               1374.00     5.00   0.4%   14.6%
 US wheat                   672.00     7.25   1.1%    2.9%
 
 US Coffee                  182.35    -2.95  -1.6%  -20.1%
 US Cocoa                  2256.00    35.00   1.6%    7.0%
 US Sugar                    25.41    -0.09  -0.4%    9.4%
 
 US silver                  32.604   -0.122  -0.4%   16.8%
 US platinum               1675.50    -8.40  -0.5%   19.3%
 US palladium               701.70    -8.20  -1.2%    6.9%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio; Editing by David Gregorio)

