COMMODITIES-Oil up on supply woes; weak dollar helps other commods

* Brent crude up nearly 3 pct; biggest rise in 2 weeks * Soybeans extend rally for fourth straight day By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Friday by the most in two weeks on supply worries, while soybeans hit a six-month high on crop worries and most other commodities rose on extended weakness in the dollar. Despite declines in copper, arabica coffee and sugar, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed up more than half a percent for the session and finished the week higher, helped by the surge in oil prices. The dollar fell for a second straight day, snapping a rally that had taken it to a one-month peak versus the euro. Tame U.S. inflation data released in the morning prompted investors to rethink expectations of higher interest rates. Weakness in the greenback often boosts prices of dollar-denominated commodities. But not all commodities rose. Copper backed off from two-week highs as U.S. economic data spooked investors who had started selling on an earlier report showing third consecutive weekly build in Shanghai copper stockpiles. Arabica coffee flirted with a 17-month low, weighed down by prospects for a big Brazilian crop. And sugar consolidated lower in choppy trade as dealers monitored weather before the harvest in the center-south of Brazil. Gold finished flat on the day but posted its second biggest weekly decline for the year. Investors sold the precious metal earlier in the week when the U.S. Federal Reserve ended a policy meeting with no hint of more quantitative easing. Benchmark crude oil futures in London ended up nearly 3 percent, helped by worries about Iran's nuclear program and the potential for oil supply disruptions in the Middle East. London's Brent oil settled at $125.81 a barrel, up$3.21. It was the market's biggest one-day gain since March 1. U.S. crude ended up $1.95, or 1.9 percent, at $107.06. Just a day ago, Brent oil fell nearly 2 percent on news that the United States and Britain were preparing to release strategic oil reserves later in the year if energy prices became costly enough to hurt economic growth. In Friday's session, investors put the talk about the reserves release on the back burner to focus again on the tight supplies in oil as sanctions on Iranian crude neared. "Spare capacity is really very tight, and any natural disaster or problem in the Middle East could be a real problem," said Rob Montefusco, an oil trader at Sucden Financial, highlighting supply stoppages in Syria, Sudan and elsewhere. Soybeans rose for a fourth straight day, hitting six-month highs. U.S. soybean prices have soared 15 percent since Feb. 1 after lower-than-anticipated soy yields in Brazil prompted numerous analysts to cut global forecasts for the crop this year. Soybeans for May delivery ended Chicago trade at $13.74 per bushel, up 5 cents or 0.4 percent for the session. On the week, the market was up 2.7 percent. Prices at 5:03 p.m. EDT (2103 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 107.19 2.08 2.0% 8.5% Brent crude 126.02 3.42 2.8% 17.4% Natural gas 2.326 0.047 2.1% -22.2% US gold 1655.80 -3.70 -0.2% 5.7% Gold 1659.29 1.56 0.1% 6.1% US Copper 387.80 -1.95 -0.5% 12.9% Dollar 79.778 -0.372 -0.5% -0.5% CRB 317.930 2.030 0.6% 4.1% US corn 673.00 4.00 0.6% 4.1% US soybeans 1374.00 5.00 0.4% 14.6% US wheat 672.00 7.25 1.1% 2.9% US Coffee 182.35 -2.95 -1.6% -20.1% US Cocoa 2256.00 35.00 1.6% 7.0% US Sugar 25.41 -0.09 -0.4% 9.4% US silver 32.604 -0.122 -0.4% 16.8% US platinum 1675.50 -8.40 -0.5% 19.3% US palladium 701.70 -8.20 -1.2% 6.9% (Editing by David Gregorio; Editing by David Gregorio)