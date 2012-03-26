FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Gold surges on dollar weakness; soy at 6-month tops
#Basic Materials
March 26, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 6 years ago

COMMODITIES-Gold surges on dollar weakness; soy at 6-month tops

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold up 2 pct; biggest gain since Jan on Bernanke comments
    * Copper rises 2 pct too; oil edges higher
    * Soy rallies on worries over size of Brazilian crop

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose their most
in two months on Monday, adjusting to a dollar weakened by
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief, while soybeans hit
six-month highs on diminishing crop prospects from top exporter
Brazil.	
    Oil prices climbed too as the dollar fell after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that U.S. interest
rates will be kept low. Improvement in German business
sentiment for a fifth month in a row also boosted the euro,
which rose against the dollar for the second straight session.	
    "The Bernanke comments and the overnight German confidence
reading were on the plus side" for gold, said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital, a commodities fund in New York. 	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
settled only a touch higher, though -- 0.2 percent -- due to
losses in markets such as corn, coffee, sugar
 and natural gas.	
    Gold and copper led gains on the CRB, rising about 2 percent
each.	
    	
    	
    	
    Gold saw heavy trading as renewed hopes for further U.S.
monetary easing fueled bullion buying as a hedge against
long-term inflation and economic uncertainty.  	
    The rally came after Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to
grow more quickly to bring down the unemployment rate. Prominent
bond fund manager Bill Gross said the Fed would hint at a third
round of bond purchases, or QE3, in April.	
    Gold had sold off nearly 10 percent over the past four weeks
after a strong run of U.S. economic data and a lack of mention
from Bernanke on QE dashed hopes of more Fed easing. 	
    In Monday's session, the spot price of gold, which
tracks trades in bullion, traded above $1,691 an ounce versus
Friday's close of just above $1,661. Reuters data shows the
gains were the largest in a day since January 25.	
    Copper notched its biggest gain in more than two weeks in
response to the weaker dollar.	
    London's benchmark three-month copper futures contract
 ended up $153, or 1.8 percent, at $8,533 a tonne -- its
biggest advance since March 9. 	
    Soybean prices ran up on worries about crop damage from a
drought in Brazil ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture
prospective plantings report on Friday.	
    U.S. farmers need to plant enough acres to meet global
demand, as foreign buyers may shift purchases to the United
States from South America due to Brazil's crop losses. However,
U.S. farmers are expected to raise plantings only slightly to
75.4 million acres from 75 million last year, according to a
Reuters survey of analysts. 	
    Soybeans for May delivery closed up 13-3/4 cents, or 1
percent, at $13.79-1/2 a bushel in Chicago trade. 	
    	
 Prices at 5:31 p.m. EDT (2131 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   107.09     0.16   0.2%    8.4%
 Brent crude                125.70     0.57   0.5%   17.1%
 Natural gas                 2.226   -0.049  -2.2%  -25.5%
 
 US gold                   1685.60    23.20   1.4%    7.6%
 Gold                      1689.37    27.23   1.6%    8.0%
 US Copper                  388.75     7.90   2.1%   13.1%
                             
 Dollar                     78.921   -0.425  -0.5%   -1.6%
 CRB                       315.010    0.540   0.2%    3.2%
 
 US corn                    637.75    -8.75  -1.4%   -1.4%
 US soybeans               1379.50    13.75   1.0%   15.1%
 US wheat                   659.50     5.25   0.8%    1.0%
 
 US Coffee                  178.80     0.05   0.0%  -21.6%
 US Cocoa                  2331.00    24.00   1.0%   10.5%
 US Sugar                    24.78    -0.85  -3.3%    6.7%
 
 US silver                  32.750    0.478   1.5%   17.3%
 US platinum               1646.70    18.80   1.2%   17.2%
 US palladium               668.75     8.85   1.3%    1.9%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

