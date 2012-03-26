COMMODITIES-Gold surges on dollar weakness; soy at 6-month tops

* Gold up 2 pct; biggest gain since Jan on Bernanke comments * Copper rises 2 pct too; oil edges higher * Soy rallies on worries over size of Brazilian crop By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose their most in two months on Monday, adjusting to a dollar weakened by comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief, while soybeans hit six-month highs on diminishing crop prospects from top exporter Brazil. Oil prices climbed too as the dollar fell after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that U.S. interest rates will be kept low. Improvement in German business sentiment for a fifth month in a row also boosted the euro, which rose against the dollar for the second straight session. "The Bernanke comments and the overnight German confidence reading were on the plus side" for gold, said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, a commodities fund in New York. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled only a touch higher, though -- 0.2 percent -- due to losses in markets such as corn, coffee, sugar and natural gas. Gold and copper led gains on the CRB, rising about 2 percent each. Gold saw heavy trading as renewed hopes for further U.S. monetary easing fueled bullion buying as a hedge against long-term inflation and economic uncertainty. The rally came after Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring down the unemployment rate. Prominent bond fund manager Bill Gross said the Fed would hint at a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, in April. Gold had sold off nearly 10 percent over the past four weeks after a strong run of U.S. economic data and a lack of mention from Bernanke on QE dashed hopes of more Fed easing. In Monday's session, the spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion, traded above $1,691 an ounce versus Friday's close of just above $1,661. Reuters data shows the gains were the largest in a day since January 25. Copper notched its biggest gain in more than two weeks in response to the weaker dollar. London's benchmark three-month copper futures contract ended up $153, or 1.8 percent, at $8,533 a tonne -- its biggest advance since March 9. Soybean prices ran up on worries about crop damage from a drought in Brazil ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture prospective plantings report on Friday. U.S. farmers need to plant enough acres to meet global demand, as foreign buyers may shift purchases to the United States from South America due to Brazil's crop losses. However, U.S. farmers are expected to raise plantings only slightly to 75.4 million acres from 75 million last year, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Soybeans for May delivery closed up 13-3/4 cents, or 1 percent, at $13.79-1/2 a bushel in Chicago trade. Prices at 5:31 p.m. EDT (2131 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 107.09 0.16 0.2% 8.4% Brent crude 125.70 0.57 0.5% 17.1% Natural gas 2.226 -0.049 -2.2% -25.5% US gold 1685.60 23.20 1.4% 7.6% Gold 1689.37 27.23 1.6% 8.0% US Copper 388.75 7.90 2.1% 13.1% Dollar 78.921 -0.425 -0.5% -1.6% CRB 315.010 0.540 0.2% 3.2% US corn 637.75 -8.75 -1.4% -1.4% US soybeans 1379.50 13.75 1.0% 15.1% US wheat 659.50 5.25 0.8% 1.0% US Coffee 178.80 0.05 0.0% -21.6% US Cocoa 2331.00 24.00 1.0% 10.5% US Sugar 24.78 -0.85 -3.3% 6.7% US silver 32.750 0.478 1.5% 17.3% US platinum 1646.70 18.80 1.2% 17.2% US palladium 668.75 8.85 1.3% 1.9% (Editing by David Gregorio)