COMMODITIES-Broadly lower; US oil futures down most in a week
#Basic Materials
March 28, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Broadly lower; US oil futures down most in a week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* US crude, copper off 2 pct each; gold near $1,670
    * Coffee leads losses on crops side; soy, grains down too

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Oil futures dropped their
most in a week on Wednesday after a surge in U.S. crude
stockpiles and on fear about the possible release of strategic
oil reserves to cap pump prices.	
    Metals prices fell too after disappointing U.S. durable
goods data raised questions about recovery in the world's No. 1
economy. Agricultural markets, barring cotton, also ended
broadly lower.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
posted its largest one-day decline in three weeks. Arabica
coffee led losses with a 3 percent drop while cotton was the
largest gainer, with a 1.5 percent gain. (link.reuters.com/fub47s
 )	
        	
    MARKETS:	
    OIL/ENERGY	
    Crude oil futures in New York fell nearly 2 percent after a
big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United
States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves
sent the market into retreat. 	
    	
    COPPER/BASE METALS	
    Copper fell more than 2 percent, caught up in the broad
retreat in risk assets, after disappointing U.S. durable goods
data cast doubt about the recovery pace in the world's largest
economy. 	
    	
    GOLD/PRECIOUS METALS	
    Gold prices fell towards $1,670 an ounce, extending the
previous day's retreat from a two-week peak, after data showing
a smaller-than-expected rise in new U.S. manufactured goods
orders lifted the dollar to session highs versus the euro.
 	
    	
    GRAINS/SOYBEANS	
    U.S. grain and soybean futures slid on fund selling before
the end of the quarter and key crop reports. 	
 	
    COFFEE/SOFT COMMODITIES	
    Arabica coffee futures retreated, retracing some of the
previous session's steep gains, while U.S. cocoa futures tumbled
below their 100-day moving average on pressure from a weak
sterling versus the dollar. 	
    	
    DOLLAR INDEX : Up 0.1 percent 	
    	
    CRB INDEX : Down 1.26 percent, biggest decline since
March 6.	
  	
 Prices at 4:05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   105.53    -1.80  -1.7%    6.8%
 Brent crude                124.19    -1.35  -1.1%   15.7%
 Natural gas                 2.191   -0.017  -0.8%  -26.7%
 
 US gold                   1657.90   -27.00  -1.6%    5.8%
 Gold                      1662.60   -17.44  -1.0%    6.3%
 US Copper                  379.25    -8.75  -2.3%   10.4%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     79.108    0.060   0.1%   -1.3%
 CRB                       311.470   -3.960  -1.3%    2.0%
 
 US corn                    620.25   -10.50  -1.7%   -4.1%
 US soybeans               1367.50    -2.25  -0.2%   14.1%
 US wheat                   630.75    -9.00  -1.4%   -3.4%
 
 US Coffee                  182.00    -5.35  -2.9%  -20.2%
 US Cocoa                  2295.00   -61.00  -2.6%    8.8%
 US Sugar                    24.26    -0.04  -0.2%    4.4%
 
 US silver                  31.831   -0.785  -2.4%   14.0%
 US platinum               1635.20   -22.30  -1.3%   16.4%
 US palladium               647.35   -15.65  -2.4%   -1.3%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

