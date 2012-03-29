FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Markets tumble for 2nd day; CRB down most since Dec
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Markets tumble for 2nd day; CRB down most since Dec

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* CRB sheds 1.8 pct, U.S. crude falls more than 2 pct
    * Corn, wheat both down nearly 3 pct

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Commodities tumbled on
T hursday, with a benchmark index for the sector posting its
biggest daily decline in 3-1/2 months, as oil futures sank on
talk that France, Britain and the United States were mulling
release of strategic crude reserves to cool high fuel prices at
the pump.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index,
which is dominated by U.S. crude futures, posted its largest
decline since Dec. 15 after a selloff that hit most energy,
agricultural and metals markets.	
    U.S. natural gas futures sank to a 10-year low due to a big
inventory build and as mild weather projections hit demand
prospects for the heating and cooling fuel.	
    Prices of soybeans, corn and wheat slumped on fund
liquidation ahead of crop data due from the U.S. government on
Friday.	
    Gold prices also ended in negative territory as the dollar
rose.	
    Copper bucked the downtrend, ending near flat in London and
eking out thin gains in New York trade on signs of physical
tightness in the metal.	
    	
    MARKETS:	
    OIL/ENERGY	
    U.S. crude futures dropped $2.63 to settle at $102.78
a barrel, having dropped by 1.8 percent on Wednesday and marking
the biggest two-day slide since mid-December. 	
    The front-month gas futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange was down 12 cents, or 5.3 percent, at $2.162
per million British thermal units after sinking late morning to
$2.157, the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.
 	
    	
    GRAINS/SOYBEANS	
    U.S. corn and wheat futures fell nearly 3 percent each while
soybeans slipped about 1 percent as traders steered clear 	
of the buy-side before the release on Friday of a U.S.
Department of Agriculture report.    GOLD/PRECIOUS METALS	
    Gold pared losses after sliding more than 1 percent in early
trade as a break higher in the dollar and a drop in oil prices
pushed bullion prices through key support near the $1,655 an
ounce level.  	
  	
    COPPER/BASE METALS	
    Copper futures steadied, setting the market up for a 10
percent increase this quarter as signs of physical tightness
helped to underpin prices of the industrial metal even as doubts
over demand in top consumer China lingered.  	
 	
   COFFEE/SOFT COMMODITIES	
   U.S. cocoa futures sank more than 4 percent while arabica
coffee prices tumbled 3 percent in heavy volume, tracking losses
in many other commodity markets as investors' appetite for risk
lessened. 	
    	
    DOLLAR INDEX : Up 0.02 percent 	
    	
    CRB INDEX : Down 1.78 percent, biggest decline since
Dec. 15. (Graphic link.reuters.com/veh47s)	
 	
 Prices at 3:55 p.m. EST (1955 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   103.22    -2.19  -2.1%    4.4%
 Brent crude                122.55    -1.61  -1.3%   14.1%
 Natural gas                 2.149   -0.133  -5.8%  -28.1%
 
 US gold                   1652.20    -5.70  -0.3%    5.5%
 Gold                      1660.19    -2.93  -0.2%    6.2%
 US Copper                  379.65     0.40   0.1%   10.5%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     79.132    0.006   0.0%   -1.3%
 CRB                       305.940   -5.530  -1.8%    0.2%
 
 US corn                    604.00   -16.25  -2.6%   -6.6%
 US soybeans               1355.50   -12.00  -0.9%   13.1%
 US wheat                   612.50   -18.25  -2.9%   -6.2%
 
 US Coffee                  176.45    -5.55  -3.0%  -22.7%
 US Cocoa                  2223.00   -72.00  -3.1%    5.4%
 US Sugar                    24.60     0.34   1.4%    5.9%
 
 US silver                  31.992    0.161   0.5%   14.6%
 US platinum               1622.70   -12.50  -0.8%   15.5%
 US palladium               644.55    -2.80  -0.4%   -1.8%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.