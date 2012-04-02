FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Strong start to new qtr; US oil up most in 6 weeks
April 2, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 6 years ago

COMMODITIES-Strong start to new qtr; US oil up most in 6 weeks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Crude up 2.2 pct on US factory data, Brent cargo delays
    * Copper has biggest gain since Feb
    * Soybeans at 7-month peaks

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Commodities got off to a
rousing second quarter start on Monday, with oil gaining its
most since February in New York trade and copper and soybeans
rallying on encouraging U.S. economic data and supply-demand
trends.	
    Crude oil futures in New York rose 2.2 percent as investors
reacted to signs of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity, and
loading delays for crude cargoes out of Europe.	
    Copper prices also rose more than 2 percent for their
largest gains since February in both New York and London
 trade. The metal was one of the biggest gainers for the
day on the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
. 	
    Soybean futures in Chicago hit seven-month highs on
follow-through buying after Friday's government report that put
a lower-than-expected soybean acreage for this year. 	
    The CRB rose 1 percent, its biggest gain since Feb. 22. The
broad commodities gauge ended the quarter higher on Friday for a
second straight quarter. The index was underpinned by strong
gains in gasoline as investors bet on a tight fuel market for
the peak summer driving season in the United States. {CRB daily
graphic link.reuters.com/nus47s)	
    In Monday's session, much of the gains were attributed to
the higher pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing in March, as
shown by a reading on national factory activity by the Institute
for Supply Management. 	
    "The U.S. is an important market, and with the economic
outlook there brightening, demand is also likely to surprise to
the upside," Eugen Weinberg, a commodities analyst at
Frankfurt-based Commerzbank, said.	
    U.S. crude's benchmark front-month had its largest
gain since Feb. 21, settling up 2.2 percent, or $2.21 at $105.23
a barrel. 	
    London's Brent crude closed at $125.43, up $2.55.   	
    	
 Prices at 3:17 p.m. EST (1917 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   105.32     2.30   2.2%    6.6%
 Brent crude                125.57     2.69   2.2%   16.9%
 Natural gas                 2.152    0.026   1.2%  -28.0%
 
 US gold                   1677.50     8.20   0.5%    7.1%
 Gold                      1679.01    11.11   0.7%    7.4%
 US Copper                  392.10     9.60   2.5%   14.1%
                             
 Dollar                     78.836   -0.168  -0.2%   -1.7%
 CRB                       312.250    3.790   1.2%    2.3%
 
 US corn                    655.00    11.00   1.7%    1.3%
 US soybeans               1421.00    18.00   1.3%   18.6%
 US wheat                   657.00    -3.75  -0.6%    0.7%
 
 US Coffee                  186.20     3.75   2.1%  -18.4%
 US Cocoa                  2187.00   -32.00  -1.4%    3.7%
 US Sugar                    24.58    -0.13  -0.5%    5.8%
 
 US silver                  33.098    0.614   1.9%   18.6%
 US platinum               1649.10    10.80   0.7%   17.4%
 US palladium               658.80     4.70   0.7%    0.4%

