COMMODITIES-Markets down as dollar rallies on Fed minutes; gold off 2 pct
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Markets down as dollar rallies on Fed minutes; gold off 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold marks sharpest one-day loss since March 14
    * Crude oil down 1.2 pct, erasing half of Monday's gain

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Gold tumbled on Tuesday and
other commodities slipped too after the Federal Reserve released
minutes of its March meeting which gave investors less hope that
the central bank would soon embark on a new round of government
bond buying, or quantitative easing.	
    Gold prices fell 2 percent, their biggest daily decline in
three weeks. Gold fell sharply after the Fed minutes were
released, and also felt pressure as the dollar staged its
sharpest rally against the euro in nearly a month.	
    Crude oil futures in New York fell 1.2 percent,
giving back more than half of the previous session's gains.
Light trading volumes and a uncertainties over petroleum demand
added stress to a market already unnerved by the dollar.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell
nearly half a percent.	
    Much of the selloff occurred shortly after the Fed released
its policy meeting minutes, indicating less willingness by the
Fed to launch a new round of monetary stimulus amid an improving
U.S. economy. 	
     "The Fed has distanced itself from QE3," James Steel, chief
commodity analyst at HSBC, said, referring to the third round of
quantitative easing widely anticipated in financial markets.	
    Spot gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was down
about 1.9 percent at around $1,642 an ounce by 5:38 p.m. EDT
(2138 GMT). It had gained as much as 2 percent in the two
previous sessions. 	
     U.S. crude settled down $1.22 at $104.01 a barrel.
It had risen $2.21 on Monday. 	
    Copper ended lower after another large build in
warehouse stockpiles stopped bullish momentum that had lifted
the metal the previous session on upbeat U.S. and Chinese
manufacturing data. 	
    Agricultural markets, which had run up sharply in the past
few sessions, lost steam too.	
    Soybeans slipped from seven-month highs in choppy
trading. Wheat ended steady and corn advanced for a
third day, although the gains were muted on projections that
U.S. farmers will plant the largest corn area in 75 years.
 	
    	
 Prices at 5:31 p.m. EST (2131 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   104.04    -1.22  -1.2%    5.3%
 Brent crude                125.00    -0.43  -0.3%   16.4%
 Natural gas                 2.187    0.035   1.6%  -26.8%
 
 US gold                   1670.00    -7.50  -0.4%    6.6%
 Gold                      1644.83   -32.42  -1.9%    5.2%
 US Copper                  391.90    -0.20  -0.1%   14.1%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     79.365    0.544   0.7%   -1.0%
 CRB                       310.750   -1.490  -0.5%    1.8%
 
 US corn                    658.25     3.25   0.5%    1.8%
 US soybeans               1416.75    -4.25  -0.3%   18.2%
 US wheat                   658.00     1.00   0.2%    0.8%
 
 US Coffee                  185.35    -0.85  -0.5%  -18.8%
 US Cocoa                  2143.00   -44.00  -2.0%    1.6%
 US Sugar                    24.25    -0.33  -1.3%    4.4%
 
 US silver                  33.265    0.167   0.5%   19.2%
 US platinum               1655.20     6.10   0.4%   17.8%
 US palladium               659.60     0.80   0.1%    0.5%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

