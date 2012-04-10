COMMODITIES-Markets dive on China; oil's drop biggest this year

* Fear over China's economy sparks broad selloff * Oil at 7-week lows, slumps most since 2012 start * Copper at 3-month bottom; sugar, grains down too * Gold rises 1 pct, bucking trend By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Oil markets fell on Tuesday, hitting a seven-week low in London and falling the most since the start of the year, and other commodities closed lower too after worries about a potential slowdown in China's economy. China's import growth missed expectations in March, indicating tepid first-quarter demand from the No. 2 economy. The data, coming after the slower growth in U.S. job numbers for last month, reinforced fears that the global economy may be in more trouble than it appeared. Copper prices sunk to three-month lows. Raw sugar neared a one-month bottom and grains tumbled as well . "China and the U.S. combined account for more than half of global copper consumption, so it's uppermost in a lot of investors' minds that the two engines of growth might be slowing," said analyst Robin Bhar of Societe Generale. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.4 percent to settle at 300.45 points, its lowest since Dec. 20. Benchmark Brent crude oil in London settled down$2.79 at $119.88 a barrel, the weakest close since Feb. 17. It earlier dropped below the 50-day moving average of $121.84. The 2.27 percent slide for the day was the market's biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14. U.S. crude, which dominates the CRB index, dropped $1.44 to settle at $101.02 a barrel. It was the lowest close since Feb. 14 for the market, which earlier pushed below the 100-day moving average of $101.65. Gold bucked the broadly lower trend in commodities for a second straight day, rising 1 percent, as some investors began to look again at the precious metal as a hedge against economic troubles. Prices at 6:43 p.m. EDT (2243 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 101.12 0.10 0.1% 2.3% Brent crude 119.89 -2.79 -2.3% 11.7% Natural gas 2.031 0.000 0.0% -32.1% US gold 1660.70 16.80 1.0% 6.0% Gold 1657.95 -2.10 -0.1% 6.0% US Copper 365.00 -7.00 -1.9% 6.2% Dollar 0.000 0.000 0.0% -100.0% CRB 300.450 -4.370 -1.4% -1.6% US corn 634.75 -14.25 -2.2% -1.8% US soybeans 1426.00 -5.00 -0.4% 19.0% US wheat 625.75 -17.25 -2.7% -4.1% US Coffee 178.15 0.10 0.1% -21.9% US Cocoa 2064.00 -44.00 -2.1% -2.1% US Sugar 23.87 -0.56 -2.3% 2.8% US silver 31.679 0.155 0.5% 13.5% US platinum 1593.70 -24.50 -1.5% 13.4% US palladium 636.85 -6.95 -1.1% -2.9% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)