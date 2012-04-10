FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Markets dive on China; oil's drop biggest this year
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2012 / 11:02 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Markets dive on China; oil's drop biggest this year

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fear over China's economy sparks broad selloff
    * Oil at 7-week lows, slumps most since 2012 start
    * Copper at 3-month bottom; sugar, grains down too
    * Gold rises 1 pct, bucking trend

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Oil markets fell on Tuesday,
hitting a seven-week low in London and falling the most since
the start of the year, and other commodities closed lower too
after worries about a potential slowdown in China's economy.	
    China's import growth missed expectations in March,
indicating tepid first-quarter demand from the No. 2 economy.
The data, coming after the slower growth in U.S. job numbers for
last month, reinforced fears that the global economy may be in
more trouble than it appeared. 	
    Copper prices sunk to three-month lows. Raw sugar
neared a one-month bottom and grains tumbled as well
.	
    "China and the U.S. combined account for more than half of
global copper consumption, so it's uppermost in a lot of
investors' minds that the two engines of growth might be
slowing," said analyst Robin Bhar of Societe Generale.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
fell 1.4 percent to settle at 300.45 points, its lowest since
Dec. 20.	
    Benchmark Brent crude oil in London settled
down$2.79 at $119.88 a barrel, the weakest close since Feb. 17.
It earlier dropped below the 50-day moving average of $121.84.
The 2.27 percent slide for the day was the market's biggest
one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14.	
    U.S. crude, which dominates the CRB index, dropped
$1.44 to settle at $101.02 a barrel. It was the lowest close
since Feb. 14 for the market, which earlier pushed below the
100-day moving average of $101.65. 	
    Gold bucked the broadly lower trend in commodities for a
second straight day, rising 1 percent, as some investors began
to look again at the precious metal as a hedge against economic
troubles. 	
    	
 Prices at 6:43 p.m. EDT (2243 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   101.12     0.10   0.1%    2.3%
 Brent crude                119.89    -2.79  -2.3%   11.7%
 Natural gas                 2.031    0.000   0.0%  -32.1%
 
 US gold                   1660.70    16.80   1.0%    6.0%
 Gold                      1657.95    -2.10  -0.1%    6.0%
 US Copper                  365.00    -7.00  -1.9%    6.2%
                              
 Dollar                      0.000    0.000   0.0% -100.0%
 CRB                       300.450   -4.370  -1.4%   -1.6%
 
 US corn                    634.75   -14.25  -2.2%   -1.8%
 US soybeans               1426.00    -5.00  -0.4%   19.0%
 US wheat                   625.75   -17.25  -2.7%   -4.1%
 
 US Coffee                  178.15     0.10   0.1%  -21.9%
 US Cocoa                  2064.00   -44.00  -2.1%   -2.1%
 US Sugar                    23.87    -0.56  -2.3%    2.8%
 
 US silver                  31.679    0.155   0.5%   13.5%
 US platinum               1593.70   -24.50  -1.5%   13.4%
 US palladium               636.85    -6.95  -1.1%   -2.9%
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

