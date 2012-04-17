FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-China, euro zone keep pressure on market
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-China, euro zone keep pressure on market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects to LME copper fell $10, not $410)	
    * Copper maintains below $8,000/tonne
    * Soybean prices hit by slower Chinese GDP growth
    * CRB Index still down less than 1 pct

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Major commodity markets
closed lower on Monday hurt by renewed concerns of a euro zone
debt crisis and sluggish Chinese growth, but losses were less
than on Friday.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell less than 1 percent, ending 0.69
percent lower on Monday, less than the 0.90 percent drop on
Friday.	
    Natural gas and cocoa finished higher on technical factors,
curbing index losses, as did U.S. crude oil after dropping in
intraday trade. 	
    On Monday, Spain said it may have moved into another
recession and yields on Spanish government debt 
topped 6 percent for the first time since December and could
rise further. 	
    A yield beyond 7 percent is widely viewed as not sustainable
for debt costs. The euro hit a two-month low
against the U.S. dollar during the trading session. 	
    China's report on Friday that showed lower-than-expected GDP
growth during the first quarter drove down investor risk
appetite for commodities.	
    The China data and euro zone worries weighed especially hard
on U.S. corn and wheat, which fell to their lowest in more than
two weeks. The corn and wheat were also pressured lower by rains
that promised more crops.	
    Chicago Board of Trade corn for May delivery settled 6
cents lower to $6.23-1/4 per bushel. CBOT May wheat ended
7-1/4 cents lower at $6.16-1/4.	
    CBOT May soybeans ended 16-3/4 cents lower at $14.20 per
bushel. China is the world's largest importer of soybeans. 	
    "There is concern over China's economic growth after last
week's GDP data, which is not just weighing on corn and wheat
but it's adding pressure on the whole commodity complex," said
Ker Chung Yang, a commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.	
    U.S. crude oil eked out gains after trading lower early on
Monday after two companies announced that they would reverse a
key oil pipeline earlier than expected. The reversal would open
up a bottleneck and have crude flow out of the U.S. Midwest
.	
    U.S. crude oil futures settled 10 cents higher or
0.10 percent on Monday at $102.93, after hitting a low of
$101.80.	
    London Metal Exchange three-month copper stayed
below $8,000 a tonne, falling $ 10 t o settle at $7,980. Earlier,
it fell to a three-month low of $7,885.25.	
    U.S. gold futures fell $10.50 an ounce to $1,649.70.	
    Natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
 finished the day 1.77 percent higher at $2.016, but are
down 32.6 percent year-to-date.	
 Prices at 3:58 p.m. EST (2050 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   103.08     0.25   0.2%    4.3%
 Brent crude                118.38    -2.83  -2.3%   10.2%
 Natural gas                 2.016    0.035   1.8%  -32.6%
 
 US gold                   1649.70   -10.50  -0.6%    5.2%
 Gold                      1651.00    -7.58  -0.5%    5.6%
 US Copper                  362.80     0.10   0.0%    5.6%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     79.544   -0.344  -0.4%   -0.8%
 CRB                       300.760   -2.090  -0.7%   -1.5%
 
 US corn                    623.25    -6.00  -1.0%   -3.6%
 US soybeans               1420.00   -16.75  -1.2%   18.5%
 US wheat                   616.25    -7.25  -1.2%   -5.6%
 
 US Coffee                  174.70    -4.50  -2.5%  -23.4%
 US Cocoa                  2300.00    52.00   2.3%    9.1%
 US Sugar                    22.90    -0.47  -2.0%   -1.4%
 
 US silver                  31.373   -0.017  -0.1%   12.4%
 US platinum               1575.80   -12.10  -0.8%   12.2%
 US palladium               650.70     3.50   0.5%   -0.8%
 	
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

