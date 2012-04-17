COMMODITIES-Reverse course on U.S. stocks, euro zone optimism

* Copper breaks out of three-month low * Natural gas lower after rising on Monday * Brent crude drops, U.S. crude rises By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in commodity markets was buoyed on Tuesday by positive earnings reports from U.S. companies and a seamless Spanish bond sale that curbed worries of euro zone debt problems. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global commodities benchmark, was up more than a half a percent at 0.54 percent on Tuesday, snapping two days of losses. Commodity markets recovered as Spanish 10-year bond yields dipped back below the 6 percent level hit on Monday after sales of the nation's debt went smoothly. U.S. stock indices were trading higher as Coca-Cola Co , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Johnson & Johnson reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts. Copper was off its three-month low and broke above $8,000. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading 0.9 percent higher at $8,055 a tonne at 12:21 p.m. EDT (1621 GMT), from the $7,980 close on Monday. Worries over China's slack GDP report released on Friday, which weighed on Monday's trading, were replaced by market chatter that the top soybean importer was buying U.S. soybeans . Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $14.29-1/4 a bushel by 1620 GMT, after sliding 1.2 percent on Monday. U.S. crude oil futures, which lost ground on Monday ,were trading $1.63 per barrel higher at $104.56 as of 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605 GMT). Brent crude oil prices dipped as a major pipeline reversal in the U.S. Midwest promised to release trapped U.S. supplies. Natural gas, which rose on Monday, lost ground on Tuesday, brought down by a slack outlook for demand on milder weather forecasts. Prices at 12:22 p.m. EST (1622 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.46 1.53 1.5% 5.7% Brent crude 118.25 -0.43 -0.4% 10.1% Natural gas 1.959 -0.057 -2.8% -34.5% US gold 1657.70 3.70 0.2% 5.8% Gold 1651.51 -0.09 0.0% 5.6% US Copper 364.35 1.55 0.4% 6.0% LME Copper 8057.00 72.50 0.9% 6.0% Dollar 79.529 -0.026 0.0% -0.8% CRB 302.390 1.630 0.5% -1.0% US corn 623.25 0.00 0.0% -3.6% US soybeans 1429.00 9.00 0.6% 19.2% US wheat 622.25 6.00 1.0% -4.7% US Coffee 173.60 -1.10 -0.6% -23.9% US Cocoa 2326.00 26.00 1.1% 10.3% US Sugar 23.14 0.24 1.1% -0.4% US silver 31.750 0.377 1.2% 13.7% US platinum 1583.70 7.90 0.5% 12.7% US palladium 661.05 10.35 1.6% 0.7% (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Jim Marshall)