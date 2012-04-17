FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Reverse course on U.S. stocks, euro zone optimism
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Reverse course on U.S. stocks, euro zone optimism

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Copper breaks out of three-month low
    * Natural gas lower after rising on Monday
    * Brent crude drops, U.S. crude rises

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in
commodity markets was buoyed on Tuesday by positive earnings
reports from U.S. companies and a seamless Spanish bond sale
that curbed worries of euro zone debt problems.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, was up more than a half a percent at 0.54
percent on Tuesday, snapping two days of losses.	
    Commodity markets recovered as Spanish 10-year bond yields
 dipped back below the 6 percent level hit on
Monday after sales of the nation's debt went smoothly.
 	
    U.S. stock indices were trading higher as Coca-Cola Co
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Johnson & Johnson
 reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.
 	
    Copper was off its three-month low and broke above $8,000.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was trading 0.9 percent higher at $8,055 a tonne at 12:21 p.m.
EDT (1621 GMT), from the $7,980 close on Monday.   	
    Worries over China's slack GDP report released on Friday,
which weighed on Monday's trading, were replaced by market
chatter that the top soybean importer was buying U.S. soybeans
. 	
    Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.7 percent
to $14.29-1/4 a bushel by 1620 GMT, after sliding 1.2 percent on
Monday.	
    U.S. crude oil futures, which lost ground on Monday
,were trading $1.63 per barrel higher at $104.56 as of 12:05
p.m. EDT (1605 GMT).	
    Brent crude oil prices dipped as a major pipeline
reversal in the U.S. Midwest promised to release trapped U.S.
supplies.	
    Natural gas, which rose on Monday, lost ground on Tuesday,
brought down by a slack outlook for demand on milder weather
forecasts.	
 	
 Prices at 12:22 p.m. EST (1622 GMT)                      
 
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   104.46     1.53   1.5%    5.7%
 Brent crude                118.25    -0.43  -0.4%   10.1%
 Natural gas                 1.959   -0.057  -2.8%  -34.5%
 
 US gold                   1657.70     3.70   0.2%    5.8%
 Gold                      1651.51    -0.09   0.0%    5.6%
 US Copper                  364.35     1.55   0.4%    6.0%
 LME Copper                8057.00    72.50   0.9%    6.0%
 Dollar                     79.529   -0.026   0.0%   -0.8%
 CRB                       302.390    1.630   0.5%   -1.0%
 
 US corn                    623.25     0.00   0.0%   -3.6%
 US soybeans               1429.00     9.00   0.6%   19.2%
 US wheat                   622.25     6.00   1.0%   -4.7%
 
 US Coffee                  173.60    -1.10  -0.6%  -23.9%
 US Cocoa                  2326.00    26.00   1.1%   10.3%
 US Sugar                    23.14     0.24   1.1%   -0.4%
 
 US silver                  31.750    0.377   1.2%   13.7%
 US platinum               1583.70     7.90   0.5%   12.7%
 US palladium               661.05    10.35   1.6%    0.7%
 	
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Jim Marshall)

