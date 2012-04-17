FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Markets eke out gains as U.S. stocks rise
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Markets eke out gains as U.S. stocks rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Copper settles above $8,000
    * Grains markets mixed on Chinese demand
    * Natural gas biggest loser on day

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Commodity markets eked out
gains on Tuesday, lifted by a buoyant stock market and an easing
of euro zone worries after a smooth Spanish bond sale.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, was up 0.54 percent on Tuesday afternoon,
snapping two days of losses, but it pared some gains to finish
the day 0.43 percent higher.	
    Frothy U.S. stocks set the stage for broad market gains. Of
the 39 S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 74.4 percent have
beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
 	
    A sale of Spanish bonds forced yields lower 
and curbed some worry that Spain would not be able to handle its
debt load. 	
    Markets also garnered support from a German ZEW survey that
showed analyst sentiment rising unexpectedly in April to its
highest level since June 2010.   	
    Commodities responded in kind.	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended
up $70 at $8,050 a tonne. The so-called red metal hit
three-month lows on Monday.	
    The greenback-oil correlation was back in action on Tuesday.
    Commodities priced in dollars are worth more when the U.S.
dollar sinks.	
    U.S. crude oil futures, which saw narrow gains on
Monday, ended $1.27 per barrel higher on Tuesday at $104.20, up
1.23 percent.	
    Brent crude oil prices dipped earlier in the day on
Tuesday, then finished 10 cents higher at $118.78 per barrel, a
gain of 0.08 percent.	
    Gold ended nearly flat, pulled off its lows by a rally in
the equities markets. U.S. gold futures for June delivery
settled up $1.40 at $1,651.10 an ounce.	
    In the grains markets, U.S. soybeans ended higher with an
eye toward Chinese demand while corn futures ended lower, less
certain of that export market.	
    U.S. natural gas prices were the biggest loser on the day,
dropping 3.2 percent and hitting a new 10-year low intraday as
the market remains saturated with production while demand is low
. 	
    	
 Prices at 4:25 p.m. EST (2050 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   104.21     1.28   1.2%    5.4%
 Brent crude                118.65    -0.03   0.0%   10.5%
 Natural gas                 1.951   -0.065  -3.2%  -34.7%
 
 US gold                   1655.40     1.40   0.1%    5.7%
 Gold                      1649.69    -1.91  -0.1%    5.5%
 US Copper                  364.70     1.90   0.5%    6.1%
                             
 Dollar                     79.547   -0.008   0.0%   -0.8%
 CRB                       302.040    1.280   0.4%   -1.1%
 
 US corn                    616.75    -6.50  -1.0%   -4.6%
 US soybeans               1425.75     5.75   0.4%   19.0%
 US wheat                   615.50    -0.75  -0.1%   -5.7%
 
 US Coffee                  173.05    -1.65  -0.9%  -24.2%
 US Cocoa                  2319.00    19.00   0.8%   10.0%
 US Sugar                    23.02     0.12   0.5%   -0.9%
 
 US silver                  31.674    0.301   1.0%   13.5%
 US platinum               1584.70     8.90   0.6%   12.8%
 US palladium               661.95    11.25   1.7%    0.9%
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Jim Marshall)

