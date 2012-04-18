FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Broad decline as euro zone worries resurface
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Broad decline as euro zone worries resurface

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Corn, wheat drop to three-month lows
    * Oil markets drop, US dollar stronger
    * Natural gas rises

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Commodity markets dropped
broadly o n W ednesday, reversing the previous day's gains as
renewed euro zone concerns dampened investor appetite.	
    A dip in the U.S. stock market also dragged down most
commodity markets as major stock indices traded lower. Natural
gas was an exception, up more than 1.5 percent after a big drop
on Tuesday.	
    Investors seeking safety bought German bonds. Germany
auctioned off 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion)in two-year bonds
at a record low yield, with concerns about a flare-up in the
euro zone debt crisis supporting demand for the low-risk asset
despite the low return. 	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, dipped almost 1 percent.	
    The U.S. dollar rose against the euro, which also
pressures prices for commodities priced in dollars.	
    U.S. crude oil futures, which rose more than 1 
percent o n T uesday were trading 1.58 percent lower on Wednesday
at $102.55 per barrel at 12:23 p.m. ( 1623 GMT)	
    Brent crude oil was also trading lower at $117.21
per barrel, or 1.32 percent lower.	
    U.S. natural gas, Tuesday's biggest decliner on the CRB
index, was trading 1.69 percent higher at $1.984 at 12:04 p.m.
EDT (1 604 GMT) on Wednesday.	
    In the grains market, wheat and corn each dropped to a
three-month low as investors sold off risky commodities.	
 	
 Prices at 12:09 p.m. EST (1609 GMT)                      
 
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   102.71    -1.49  -1.4%    3.9%
 Brent crude                117.26    -1.52  -1.3%    9.2%
 Natural gas                 1.978    0.027   1.4%  -33.8%
 
 US gold                   1646.40    -9.00  -0.5%    5.1%
 Gold                      1640.30    -8.68  -0.5%    4.9%
 US Copper                  363.40    -1.30  -0.4%    5.8%
 LME Copper                8042.00    -8.00  -0.1%    5.8%
 Dollar                     79.568    0.092   0.1%   -0.8%
 CRB                       300.080   -1.960  -0.7%   -1.7%
 
 US corn                    607.00    -9.75  -1.6%   -6.1%
 US soybeans               1409.50   -16.25  -1.1%   17.6%
 US wheat                   613.25    -2.25  -0.4%   -6.1%
 
 US Coffee                  172.55    -0.50  -0.3%  -24.4%
 US Cocoa                  2287.00   -32.00  -1.4%    8.4%
 US Sugar                    22.66    -0.36  -1.6%   -2.5%
 
 US silver                  31.495   -0.189  -0.6%   12.8%
 US platinum               1577.00    -7.70  -0.5%   12.2%
 US palladium               659.25    -2.70  -0.4%    0.5%
 	
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)

