COMMODITIES-Broad decline as euro zone worries resurface

* Corn, wheat drop to three-month lows * Oil markets drop, US dollar stronger * Natural gas rises By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Commodity markets dropped broadly o n W ednesday, reversing the previous day's gains as renewed euro zone concerns dampened investor appetite. A dip in the U.S. stock market also dragged down most commodity markets as major stock indices traded lower. Natural gas was an exception, up more than 1.5 percent after a big drop on Tuesday. Investors seeking safety bought German bonds. Germany auctioned off 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion)in two-year bonds at a record low yield, with concerns about a flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis supporting demand for the low-risk asset despite the low return. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global commodities benchmark, dipped almost 1 percent. The U.S. dollar rose against the euro, which also pressures prices for commodities priced in dollars. U.S. crude oil futures, which rose more than 1 percent o n T uesday were trading 1.58 percent lower on Wednesday at $102.55 per barrel at 12:23 p.m. ( 1623 GMT) Brent crude oil was also trading lower at $117.21 per barrel, or 1.32 percent lower. U.S. natural gas, Tuesday's biggest decliner on the CRB index, was trading 1.69 percent higher at $1.984 at 12:04 p.m. EDT (1 604 GMT) on Wednesday. In the grains market, wheat and corn each dropped to a three-month low as investors sold off risky commodities. Prices at 12:09 p.m. EST (1609 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.71 -1.49 -1.4% 3.9% Brent crude 117.26 -1.52 -1.3% 9.2% Natural gas 1.978 0.027 1.4% -33.8% US gold 1646.40 -9.00 -0.5% 5.1% Gold 1640.30 -8.68 -0.5% 4.9% US Copper 363.40 -1.30 -0.4% 5.8% LME Copper 8042.00 -8.00 -0.1% 5.8% Dollar 79.568 0.092 0.1% -0.8% CRB 300.080 -1.960 -0.7% -1.7% US corn 607.00 -9.75 -1.6% -6.1% US soybeans 1409.50 -16.25 -1.1% 17.6% US wheat 613.25 -2.25 -0.4% -6.1% US Coffee 172.55 -0.50 -0.3% -24.4% US Cocoa 2287.00 -32.00 -1.4% 8.4% US Sugar 22.66 -0.36 -1.6% -2.5% US silver 31.495 -0.189 -0.6% 12.8% US platinum 1577.00 -7.70 -0.5% 12.2% US palladium 659.25 -2.70 -0.4% 0.5% (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)