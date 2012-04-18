FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Euro zone concerns sink markets
April 18, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Euro zone concerns sink markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* LME copper, US natgas end flat
    * Crude oil drops as inventories grow
    * Sugar futures sink to near one-year lows

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Commodity markets ended
broadly lower o n W ednesday, reversing the previous session's
gains under pressure from new concerns over euro zone debt that
also sank U.S. stocks.	
    Investors shunned risk, showing heavy demand for the sale of
4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion) worth of German March 2014
bonds, which sold at a record low yield. The
auction fetched bids at 1.8 times the amount offered for the
low-risk asset despite the low return. 	
    Worries about the euro zone focused on Spain, whose banks
are carrying their largest burden of bad loans since 1994.
 	
    U.S. stock markets were sluggish with International Business
Machines Corp and Intel Corp pulling the Dow
Jones industrial average lower.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, finished the day 0.96 percent lower,
after rising near half a percent on Tuesday.	
    The U.S. dollar was stronger against the euro for most of
the day, sinking commodities priced in the greenback.	
    U.S. crude oil futures fell on euro zone concerns and
also pressured by a government report that showed domestic crude
oil inventories rose more than expected last week. 	
    U.S. crude oil ended the day $1.53 per barrel lower at
$102.67, down 1.47 percent.	
    Brent crude oil also finished lower, dropping 81
cents to $117.97.	
    In the metals markets, the New York COMEX May copper
contract fell 1.60 cents to settle at $3.6310 per lb,
while London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper was
unchanged from the previous session.	
    Agricultural commodity markets fell sharply, pressured by
waning investor appetite for risky assets.	
    Raw sugar futures sank to their lowest level in almost a
year, also pressured by the specter of future Indian exports
.	
    U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures all settled lower on a
mix of lower crude oil and metals prices, weak equities and some
profit taking. Grains came under additional pressure from
good crop weather in the United States which raised prospects
for ample supplies in the world's top exporter of corn, soybeans
and wheat.	
    U.S. natural gas futures finished flat, off the
session high.	
 Prices at 4:13 p.m. EST (2013 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   102.64    -1.56  -1.5%    3.9%
 Brent crude                118.02    -0.76  -0.6%    9.9%
 Natural gas                 1.951    0.000   0.0%  -34.7%
 
 US gold                   1643.80   -11.60  -0.7%    4.9%
 Gold                      1639.39    -9.59  -0.6%    4.8%
 US Copper                  363.10    -1.60  -0.4%    5.7%
                                                          
 Dollar                     79.586    0.110   0.1%   -0.7%
 CRB                       299.150   -2.890  -1.0%   -2.0%
 
 US corn                    601.75   -15.00  -2.4%   -6.9%
 US soybeans               1407.75   -18.00  -1.3%   17.5%
 US wheat                   610.75    -4.75  -0.8%   -6.4%
 
 US Coffee                  172.65    -0.40  -0.2%  -24.3%
 US Cocoa                  2283.00   -36.00  -1.6%    8.3%
 US Sugar                    22.34    -0.68  -3.0%   -3.8%
 
 US silver                  31.487   -0.187  -0.6%   12.8%
 US platinum               1579.20    -5.50  -0.3%   12.4%
 US palladium               657.25    -4.70  -0.7%    0.2%
 	
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)

