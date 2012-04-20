FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Euro data, US equities boost markets
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Euro data, US equities boost markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Copper posts best week since Feb
    * Oil prices rose on Friday
    * CRB Index down on week

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Major commodity markets rose
on Friday, after a week of choppy trading, lifted by higher U.S.
equities that benefited from strong earnings reports and
positive European economic data that assuaged investor fears
about the euro zone debt.	
    German business sentiment rose for the sixth month in a row
in April, to its highest since July 2011, to support most
markets. 	
    Two U.S. equities indices were higher on Friday and for the
week. For the week, the Dow Jones industrial average 
rose 1.4 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
added 0.6 percent. 	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, finished the day up 0.64 percent after
finishing flat on Thursday. For the week, the index was down at
0.55 percent.	
    The index was weighed down again on Friday by U.S. grains
markets. Corn and wheat were each sharply lower, a reversal from
Thursday, on supportive U.S. growing weather in the United
States and uncertain export sales to China.	
    The exception in that market was soybeans, which rose to a
7-1/2 month high on strong Chinese export demand.	
    U.S. crude oil futures rose on the back of the
positive German business sentiment to settle 78 cents per barrel
higher at $103.05, a gain of 0.76 percent.  	
    Brent crude oil rose 76 cents to settle at $118.76 a
barrel.	
    In the metals market, London Metal Exchange (LME)
three-month copper ended at $8,190 a tonne, up $140. 	
    Copper posted its best weekly performance since late
February on Friday.	
 Prices at 4:34 p.m. EST (2034 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   103.61     0.78   0.8%    4.8%
 Brent crude                118.79     0.79   0.7%   10.6%
 Natural gas                 1.927    0.020   1.0%  -35.5%
 
 US gold                   1647.10     1.40   0.1%    5.1%
 Gold                      1641.79    -0.69   0.0%    5.0%
 US Copper                  369.80     7.05   1.9%    7.6%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     79.144   -0.417  -0.5%   -1.3%
 CRB                       301.200    1.900   0.6%   -1.3%
 
 US corn                    612.50    -8.50  -1.4%   -5.3%
 US soybeans               1446.75    31.00   2.2%   20.7%
 US wheat                   615.75    -9.00  -1.4%   -5.7%
 
 US Coffee                  177.70     4.05   2.3%  -22.1%
 US Cocoa                  2299.00    41.00   1.8%    9.0%
 US Sugar                    21.93    -0.12  -0.5%   -5.6%
 
 US silver                  31.651   -0.128  -0.4%   13.4%
 US platinum               1584.20     6.20   0.4%   12.8%
 US palladium               676.90    13.60   2.1%    3.2%
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

