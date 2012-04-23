COMMODITIES-Copper slides on Europe worries; natgas jumps

* Copper down 2 pct on euro zone services data

* Natgas jumps 4 pct on cooler U.S. temperatures

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell about 2 percent o n M onday along with most commodities after dismal data on the European services sector dampened hopes of the euro zone’s recovery, while forecasts of a cold snap boosted natural gas and grain markets.

Oil ended little changed after production concerns over North Sea crude and worries about supply disruptions linked to Iran helped the market pare early losses caused by the weaker euro zone sentiment.

Grains markets bucked the trend, with both corn and wheat prices rising on forecasts for another cold snap in weather along the U.S. crop belt in the Midwest. Natural gas was another outperformer, with prices bouncing off 10-year lows, on signs of the turning weather.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell about a quarter percent after 11 of the 19 markets tracked by the index settled down. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/bas77s)

Orange juice was the CRB’s biggest loser for the day, sliding nearly 6 percent. Natural gas was its biggest gainer, rising above 4 percent.

Copper sank in a broad-based retreat from riskier assets as political uncertainties in France and the Netherlands added to growing fears that the euro zone’s fiscal troubles could spread to countries once perceived to be safe from the crisis.

Prices of the economically sensitive red metal dropped after data showed euro zone business woes deepened at a faster pace than expected in April. The Purchasing Managers Index for the bloc’s dominant service sector fell to a five-month low, against forecasts that it rose.

A separate PMI for Germany showed that the export-oriented manufacturing sector of Europe’s largest economy shrank at the fastest pace in nearly three years in April.

“Financial markets are in panic mode at the moment, and that is putting pressure on assets perceived as risky such as base metals,” said Peter Fertig, consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.

“The reaction in markets has been overdone and is not based on fundamentals, for example in China, the PMIs have been improving. But because the markets have been panicking about the situation in the euro zone for some time, we could still see some volatility ahead.”

The London Metal Exchange’s benchmark three-month copper futures contract shed $145, or 1.7 percent, to finish at $8,045 a tonne. It touched an intraday low at $7,977.25.

U.S. gold futures’ benchmark June contract settled down $10.20, or 0.6 percent, at $1,632.60 an ounce, extending last week’s 1 percent decline.

Natural gas futures rose 4 percent, climbing for a second straight trading day, after mild spring weather and persistent concerns over record-high supplies pushed prices to their lowest in more than 10 years last week.

Those who sold down the market last week bought back on Monday as cooler temperatures descended on the U.S. Northeast and its neighboring regions.

Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8 cents, or 4.15 percent, to settle at $2.007 per million British thermal units, settling above $2 for the first time in a week.

“After being sold relentlessly over the past several months, breaking the psychological $2.00 per mmBtu level last week, natural gas prices reversed course on short covering and profit taking,” said Chris Jarvis, president at Caprock Risk Management. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)