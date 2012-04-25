COMMODITIES-Oil up despite high supply; cattle ignore mad cow

* Oil prices up after surprising U.S. stock build * Cattle rebound from sell-off sparked by mad cow disease * Commodity gains muted by strong dollar pre-Fed * Natgas day's biggest winner; coffee largest loser By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Oil markets rose on Wednesday despite an increase in U.S. crude supplies and cattle prices recovered from a sell-off sparked by mad cow disease, but early strength in the dollar restrained commodities as a whole. The dollar fell after most raw materials futures had ended their New York and Chicago trading sessions, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a news conference that the U.S. central bank was prepared to take further stimulus action to sustain the country's economic recovery. Past stimulus effectively amounted to the printing of money, leading to inflation and upward adjustments in commodity prices. A stronger dollar, in contrast, subdues inflation, weakening commodities. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, settled just over a quarter percent up after 11 of the 19 markets it tracks rose. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/pef87s) Natural gas emerged as the CRB's biggest gainer, spiking 5 percent on talk of supply cuts. Coffee bore the sharpest loss, falling 4 percent on origin selling pressure and profit-taking after a rally on Tuesday. Oil rose in choppy trading, getting a lift from U.S. equity markets despite pressure from a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories and a report that Iran may consider a halt to its nuclear program. Prices moved little after the Fed, as expected, said at the end of a two-day meeting that it would keep interest rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014. Bernanke later said the central bank was willing to do more for the economy. U.S. crude settled up 57 cents at $104.12 a barrel, the highest since April 17. London's Brent crude settled at $119.12, gaining 96 cents, for the highest close since April 13. "Oil got support from equities, which are on a rally mode," said Hamza Khan, analyst at the Schork Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania. U.S. live cattle futures recovered most of the previous session's tumble, lifted by short-covering and higher cash beef prices as traders attempted to put Tuesday's mad cow scare behind them. Traders attributed the rebound to assurances by Japan, Mexico and Canada that their imports of U.S. beef would not be affected by the country's first case in six years of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, known as mad cow disease. Live cattle futures for June delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade settled up 0.7 cent at 112.275 cents a lb. The contract tumbled by the daily 3-cent trading limit on Tuesday after the discovery of the disease in the carcass of a California dairy cow sent investors bailing out of the market. Prices at 5:11 p.m. EDT (2111 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.00 0.45 0.4% 5.2% Brent crude 118.98 0.82 0.7% 10.8% Natural gas 2.068 0.093 4.7% -30.8% US gold 1646.60 -1.50 -0.1% 5.1% Gold 1643.99 2.26 0.1% 5.1% US Copper 370.00 2.75 0.7% 7.7% Dollar 79.052 -0.174 -0.2% -1.4% CRB 302.080 0.790 0.3% -1.1% US corn 611.00 -7.25 -1.2% -5.5% US soybeans 1473.50 12.25 0.8% 22.9% US wheat 616.50 -8.00 -1.3% -5.6% US Coffee 175.95 -6.55 -3.6% -22.9% US Cocoa 2302.00 -23.00 -1.0% 9.2% US Sugar 22.04 0.04 0.2% -5.1% US silver 30.356 -0.390 -1.3% 8.7% US platinum 1547.30 -0.80 -0.1% 10.1% US palladium 655.10 -10.70 -1.6% -0.2% (Editing by Dale Hudson)