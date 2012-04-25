FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Oil up despite high supply; cattle ignore mad cow
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil up despite high supply; cattle ignore mad cow

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Oil prices up after surprising U.S. stock build
    * Cattle rebound from sell-off sparked by mad cow disease
    * Commodity gains muted by strong dollar pre-Fed
    * Natgas day's biggest winner; coffee largest loser

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Oil markets rose on Wednesday
despite an increase in U.S. crude supplies and cattle prices
recovered from a sell-off sparked by mad cow disease, but early
strength in the dollar restrained commodities as a whole. 	
    The dollar fell after most raw materials futures had
ended their New York and Chicago trading sessions, as Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a news conference that the
U.S. central bank was prepared to take further stimulus action
to sustain the country's economic recovery. 	
    Past stimulus effectively amounted to the printing of money,
leading to inflation and upward adjustments in commodity prices.
A stronger dollar, in contrast, subdues inflation, weakening
commodities.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, settled just over a quarter percent up
after 11 of the 19 markets it tracks rose. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/pef87s)	
    Natural gas emerged as the CRB's biggest gainer,
spiking 5 percent on talk of supply cuts. Coffee 
bore the sharpest loss, falling 4 percent on origin selling
pressure and profit-taking after a rally on Tuesday. 	
    Oil rose in choppy trading, getting a lift from U.S. equity
markets despite pressure from a larger-than-expected increase in
U.S. crude inventories and a report that Iran may consider a
halt to its nuclear program.  	
    Prices moved little after the Fed, as expected, said at the
end of a two-day meeting that it would keep interest rates
exceptionally low at least through late 2014. Bernanke later
said the central bank was willing to do more for the economy.	
    U.S. crude settled up 57 cents at $104.12 a barrel,
the highest since April 17. London's Brent crude settled
at $119.12, gaining 96 cents, for the highest close since April
13. 	
    "Oil got support from equities, which are on a rally mode,"
said Hamza Khan, analyst at the Schork Group in Villanova,
Pennsylvania.	
    U.S. live cattle futures recovered most of the previous
session's tumble, lifted by short-covering and higher cash beef
prices as traders attempted to put Tuesday's mad cow scare
behind them. 	
    Traders attributed the rebound to assurances by Japan,
Mexico and Canada that their imports of U.S. beef would not be
affected by the country's first case in six years of bovine
spongiform encephalopathy, known as mad cow disease.	
    Live cattle futures for June delivery on the Chicago
Board of Trade settled up 0.7 cent at 112.275 cents a lb.	
    The contract tumbled by the daily 3-cent trading limit on
Tuesday after the discovery of the disease in the carcass of a
California dairy cow sent investors bailing out of the market.
 	
    	
 Prices at 5:11 p.m. EDT (2111 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   104.00     0.45   0.4%    5.2%
 Brent crude                118.98     0.82   0.7%   10.8%
 Natural gas                 2.068    0.093   4.7%  -30.8%
 
 US gold                   1646.60    -1.50  -0.1%    5.1%
 Gold                      1643.99     2.26   0.1%    5.1%
 US Copper                  370.00     2.75   0.7%    7.7%
                             
 Dollar                     79.052   -0.174  -0.2%   -1.4%
 CRB                       302.080    0.790   0.3%   -1.1%
 
 US corn                    611.00    -7.25  -1.2%   -5.5%
 US soybeans               1473.50    12.25   0.8%   22.9%
 US wheat                   616.50    -8.00  -1.3%   -5.6%
 
 US Coffee                  175.95    -6.55  -3.6%  -22.9%
 US Cocoa                  2302.00   -23.00  -1.0%    9.2%
 US Sugar                    22.04     0.04   0.2%   -5.1%
 
 US silver                  30.356   -0.390  -1.3%    8.7%
 US platinum               1547.30    -0.80  -0.1%   10.1%
 US palladium               655.10   -10.70  -1.6%   -0.2%
 	
        	
	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.