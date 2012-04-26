FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-US stimulus speculation lifts copper, most markets
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-US stimulus speculation lifts copper, most markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* US jobless claims fuel speculation of new Fed stimulus
    * Weak dollar, bullish US home sales add to commods buying
    * Copper hits 2-week high, nickel gains most on day
    * Raw sugar biggest loser, falling 2.5 percent

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Commodities ended broadly
higher on Thursday, with copper one of the biggest gainers,
after high claims for jobless benefits in the United States fed
expectations that the Federal Reserve may approve another U.S.
economic stimulus.	
    Investors also bought copper, oil and other key commodities
as U.S. housing data that showed contracts to purchase
previously owned homes was near a two-year high in March, and on
a weaker dollar which boosts demand for dollar-denominated raw
materials. 	
    The dollar fell a day after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank was willing to do more -- including
approving a new stimulus -- to help U.S. recovery.	
    "Yesterday's Fed proclamation that they are prepared to take
additional easing steps even in the face of slightly positive
growth" is weakening the dollar, said Alexander Chepurko,
foreign exchange analyst at Forex Club in New York.	
    Commodity prices have risen before when the Fed engaged in
two rounds of asset purchases to stimulate the economy.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, settled nearly half a percent up after 13
of the 19 markets it tracks rose. (link.reuters.com/ryk87s
 )	
    Nickel, a base metal used for making stainless
steel, emerged as the CRB's biggest gainer, surging more than 3
percent.	
    Copper rose 2 percent to take the third spot on the
CRB after silver, which rallied along with gold amid the weaker
dollar. .	
    Raw sugar was the biggest loser of the day, falling 2.5
percent and hitting 11-month lows as the trade braced for
deliveries in the soon-to-expire front-month contract.  	
    The London Metal Exchange's benchmark copper contract
 ended at $8,322 per tonne versus a last bid of $8,205 on
Wednesday. Gains were extended in after-hours business to
$8,340, the highest since April 10.  	
    In New York, the most-active July COMEX contract,
which influences the CRB, jumped 6.60 cents, or 1.8 percent, to
settle at $3.7735 per lb.	
    On the agricultural side, U.S. wheat futures rose 1.5
percent as temperature extremes in different parts of the
country posed a threat to domestic wheat output. In Europe, a
turn to warm and dry weather in some wheat areas exacerbated
concerns about crop damage.  	
    Wheat also got another boost when the International Grains
Council cut its forecast for 2012/13 global wheat output by 5
million tonnes to 676 million tonnes. 	
    Data showed the number of Americans lining up for new
jobless benefits fell slightly last week but remained above
levels posted earlier this year, suggesting improvement in the
labor market was stalling. 	
    	
 Prices at 3:43 p.m. EDT (1943 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   104.45     0.33   0.3%    5.7%
 Brent crude                119.79     0.67   0.6%   11.6%
 Natural gas                 2.036   -0.032  -1.5%  -31.9%
 
 US gold                   1665.00    18.40   1.1%    6.3%
 Gold                      1657.90    13.92   0.8%    6.0%
 US Copper                  376.70     6.70   1.8%    9.6%
                             
 Dollar                     78.924   -0.092  -0.1%   -1.6%
 CRB                       303.280    1.200   0.4%   -0.7%
 
 US corn                    624.00    13.00   2.1%   -3.5%
 US soybeans               1481.25     7.75   0.5%   23.6%
 US wheat                   626.00     9.50   1.5%   -4.1%
 
 US Coffee                  174.70    -1.25  -0.7%  -23.4%
 US Cocoa                  2327.00    25.00   1.1%   10.3%
 US Sugar                    21.32    -0.72  -3.3%   -8.2%
 
 US silver                  31.207    0.851   2.8%   11.8%
 US platinum               1570.20    22.90   1.5%   11.8%
 US palladium               672.65    17.55   2.7%    2.5%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

