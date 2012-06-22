COMMODITIES-Oil rebounds as raw materials emerge from tailspin

* Brent crude rebounds back above 18-month low under $90

* CRB edges up, but still down 1.8 pct on the week

* Weather aids some markets as Gulf storm brews, Midwest dry

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Commodities pulled out of their biggest nose-dive this year o n F riday, with oil leading the rebound from an 18-month low as investors weighed euro zone action and weather-related supply threats against gloomy economic prospects.

U.S. equities and the euro also climbed after the European Central Bank said it would accept lower-quality assets as collateral in a move to aid the region’s shaky banks, offering a measure of hope over the debt crisis. That helped offset data showing a drop in German business sentiment.

Some markets were aided by secular fundamentals. Wheat rose to its highest this month, taking the weekly gain to 10.5 percent, and corn also climbed as the U.S. crop entered a key growth phase in urgent need of rain. Midday forecasts showing higher precipitation next week tempered some gains.

Oil prices jumped 2 percent, the biggest one-day gain since February, as traders regained their composure following a week of intense selling pressure. The first major Gulf of Mexico storm this year gave dealers another reason to cover short positions ahead of the weekend.

“The ECB’s action will add liquidity to the system, and that is helping push up Brent futures,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “The oil markets are rebounding from oversold conditions, though investors are cautious because the market is well supplied.”

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index edged 0.3 percent higher, with declines in the soft commodity complex and lackluster moves in copper and gold tempering the rise. The index slumped 2.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day loss this year, and closed at its lowest since September 2010.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion) package on Friday, but resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe’s rescue funds.

Investors’ focus now turns to whether a June 28-29 EU summit can back up the expectations of some concrete progress towards fiscal integration and allowing the bloc’s rescue funds to buy government debt.

GOLD‘S 2012 GAINS EVAPORATE

Gold continued to flirt with negative territory for the year, but ultimately struggled about 0.3 percent higher on the day at around $1,569 an ounce. Prices tumbled 2.5 percent a day earlier as traders grew increasingly gloomy over the U.S. Federal Reserves’ decision to extend its “Operation Twist” bond-swapping program rather than taking more aggressive stimulus measures.

Inflation fears have helped fuel several years of strong gains for gold, but now investors are starting to worry about deflation after reports this week showed signs of slowing economic activity around the world.

“There is zero inflation out there. With gold being well received as a risk asset, the price is deflated because of the rising dollar,” said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O‘Brien.

GULF STORMS, MIDWEST RAINS

In the Gulf of Mexico, the largest U.S. offshore oil port and some offshore producers began evacuating non-essential personnel from their operations as the first storm system of the hurricane season grew toward cyclone strength.

London Brent crude rose $1.75 a barrel, or 2 percent, to settle at $90.98 a barrel, recovering from an early session low of $88.49, the weakest since December 2010. It still dropped 6 percent for the week, extending a nearly three-month decline that has wiped more than $35 off prices.

In the Midwest, encouraging precipitation forecasts failed to dispel concerns that weeks of atypically dry weather was damaging the yield potential of the emerging corn crop. July corn climbed 0.6 percent to $5.90-1/4 a bushel.

Grain markets will look ahead to quarterly U.S. stockpiles data on June 29, as well as updated numbers on spring acreage.

Copper was little changed on the day, while sugar and coffee both slumped after resisting declines earlier this week. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; additional reporting by Frank Tang, Gene Ramos, Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)