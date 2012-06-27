COMMODITIES-Broad rally on US data; Norway strike lifts oil

(Updates with close)

* Corn futures hit nine-month highs

* US crude settles above $80 per barrel

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Commodity markets rallied broadly o n W ednesday as destructive crop weather, encouraging U.S. economic data and an oil workers’ strike in Norway lifted prices despite worries about the euro zone crisis.

Corn futures in Chicago hit a nine-month high and were on course to their largest three-day rally since 2008 as severe drought and triple-digit temperatures baked the U.S. crop in its most vulnerable development phase, pollination.

On the energy front, New York-traded crude oil settled above $80 a barrel as demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in May and contracts to buy homes on resale matched a two-year high.

Data showing a drop in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last week boosted oil prices.

London’s Brent crude rose above $93, erasing losses in early trading, as the oil workers’ strike in Norway dragged on without any government plan for intervention. Norway is the world’s eighth largest oil exporter.

The rally in oil helped accelerate gains in U.S. stocks, with shares of energy companies among the biggest gainers.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a barometer for commodities, was up nearly 1 percent. Fourteen of the 19 commodity markets tracked by the index, including copper , ended in positive territory.

But many doubted whether the rally would continue, citing worries about the euro zone and concern that a two-day European Union summit beginning Thursday would not solve the region’s debt crisis, now into its third year.

“You just have some positioning ahead of this EU Summit,” Matthew Zeman, head of trading at Kingsview Financial in Chicago, said in reference to the broad commodities rally.

Even before the summit, German leader Angela Merkel ruled out any plans for her country to share total debt liability with embattled neighbors, despite Italian and Spanish pleas for help. Rome and Madrid have seen their borrowing costs spiral to a level which, for Spain at least, would not be sustainable.

December corn on the Chicago Board of Trade, the first contract to reflect the new-crop harvest and the most active futures month for the grain, finished up 1.4 percent at $6.33 per bushel. The contract has surged nearly 15 percent this week as traders cut estimates of what had been expected to be a record harvest.

Much of the southern U.S. Corn Belt is suffering moderate to severe drought, with portions of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky in a state of extreme drought. Only scattered showers are possible later this week, and those were forecast mostly in the northern part of the region.

“We are losing production on a daily basis,” Jefferies Bache grains analyst Shawn McCambridge said. “We have 100-degree (Fahrenheit) temperatures and very little rainfall, and it looks like the extended forecast is more of the same.”

July wheat rose almost half a percent to finish at $7.32 per bushel. Soybean futures initially rallied, with new-crop November soy rising to $14.36, before closing nearly flat at $14.12. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer; Editing by David Gregorio)