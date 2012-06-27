COMMODITIES-Rally on US data, weather; Norway strike lifts oil

* Corn futures hit nine-month highs

* US crude settles above $80 per barrel

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Commodity markets rallied broadly o n W ednesday as destructive crop weather, encouraging U.S. economic data and an oil workers’ strike in Norway lifted prices despite worries about the euro zone crisis.

Corn futures in Chicago hit a nine-month high and were on course to their largest three-day rally since 2008 as severe drought and triple-digit temperatures baked the U.S. crop in its most vulnerable development phase, pollination.

On the energy front, New York-traded crude oil settled above $80 a barrel as demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in May and contracts to buy homes on resale matched a two-year high.

Data showing a drop in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last week boosted oil prices.

London’s Brent crude rose to above $93, erasing losses in early trading, as the oil workers’ strike in Norway dragged on without any government plan for intervention. Norway is the world’s eighth largest oil exporter.

The rally in oil helped accelerate gains in U.S. stocks, with shares of energy firms among the biggest gainers.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a barometer for commodities, was up nearly 1 percent. Fifteen of the 19 commodity markets tracked by the index, including copper, were up.

But many traders were skeptical the rally would carry through, pointing to the escalating worries over the euro zone crisis and doubts that a two-day European Union summit beginning Thursday would do much to restore confidence.

“You just have some positioning ahead of this EU Summit,” Matthew Zeman, head of trading at Kingsview Financial in Chicago, said in reference to the broad commodities rally.

The dollar rose against the euro ahead of an EU summit that is not expected to deliver any new initiative to ease the bloc’s debt crisis.

Even before the summit, German leader Angela Merkel has ruled out any plans for her country to share total debt liability with its embattled neighbors, giving little support to Italian and Spanish pleas for help. Rome and Madrid have seen their borrowing costs spiral to a level which, for Spain at least, would not be sustainable.

December corn on the Chicago Board of Trade, the first contract to reflect the new-crop harvest and the most active futures month for the grain, rose nearly 2 percent to above $6.30 per bushel. The contract has surged nearly 15 percent this week as traders cut estimates of what had been expected to be a record harvest.

Much of the southern U.S. Corn Belt is suffering moderate to severe drought, with portions of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky in a state of extreme drought. Only scattered showers are possible later this week, and those were forecast mostly in the northern part of the region.

“We are losing production on a daily basis,” Jefferies Bache grains analyst Shawn McCambridge said. “We have 100-degree (Fahrenheit) temperatures and very little rainfall, and it looks like the extended forecast is more of the same.”

Soybean futures also rose sharply, with new-crop November soy up half a percent at above $14.15 per bushel after notching a new contract high at nearly $14.40. July wheat rose almost half a percent to above $7.32. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)