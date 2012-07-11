COMMODITIES-Oil jumps as stockpiles drop; corn, soy down

* Oil up more than 2 pct, recoups Tuesday's loss * Market focused on crude draws, ignored Fed minutes * Metals, sugar and coffee up too * Soybeans, corn down on forecasts for Midwest rain By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Crude oil closed up more than 2 percent on Wednesday to recover the previous session's losses after data showed a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, while metals, sugar and coffee also posted gains. Corn and soybeans each fell about 2 percent on profit-taking and on improved chances for rain in the dry U.S. Midwest. The dollar's rally against the euro curbed some risk appetite. The rally occurred after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed the U.S. central bank undecided about another round of monetary easing to prop the economy. "The Fed policymakers still don't know what to do and are waiting for more information. If the economy deteriorates, then they will act," said Jason Schenker at Prestige Economics in Austin, Texas. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for the asset class, settled up 0.7 percent, driven primarily by oil, its main component. U.S. crude oil, which accounts for a quarter of the CRB's weighting, rallied from start to finish. It settled up $1.90, or 2.3 percent, at $85.81 per barrel, as traders focused more on the government's oil inventory data than the Fed minutes. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles decreased by 4.7 million barrels last week, almost four times the forecast in a Reuters poll. "People are extending their long positions, with (U.S. crude) prices aiming for $89," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist at iiTrader.com in Chicago. Just a day ago, U.S. crude closed below $84, down 2.4 percent. Brent crude oil in London finished up $2.26, or 2.4 percent, at $100.23 per barrel. Copper retraced some of its gains in after-hours trade, reacting to the Fed minutes. The minutes of the June 19-20 Fed meeting showed few officials on its policy-setting Open Market Committee thought the recent weakening in the economy was sufficient to justify more bond buying to support the economy. But the minutes also suggested a majority was not yet on board -- at least not before last week's employment report, which showed a paltry 80,000 new jobs were created in June. The Fed decided last week to prolong a bond maturity-extension program called Operation Twist. Many investors doubt that program's effectiveness. In U.S. copper futures, the most active September contract traded at $3.4260 per lb in after-market trading at 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GM), after closing up 1.5 percent at $3.4475. Gold also trimmed gains after the Fed minutes, with the spot price of bullion up around 0.7 percent at $1,575.96 per ounce after a session high above $1,582 earlier. RAIN FORECASTS SENDS CROPS LOWER Forecasts for rain in the drought-parched eastern Midwest of the United States triggered selling in corn and soybeans, two crops that had recently sped higher as hot, dry weather shrunk harvest prospects. The spot contract for soybeans in Chicago settled down 25-3/4 cents at $16.23 per bushel after a record high of $16.79-1/2 on Monday. Corn ended down 1.4 percent at $7.50-3/4 a bushel. Sugar and coffee moved higher on weather forecasts. Brazil, the world's leading producer of both sugar and coffee, was the focus where rain forecast for next week could further disrupt the loading of sugar in its ports. Also, in India, a weak annual monsoon has dented prospects in the country's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra and neighboring Karnataka. Front-month sugar in New York closed up 0.39 cent, or 1.7 percent, at 22.88 cents per lb. The contract touched 23.05 cents on Tuesday, the highest level for a front month since April 18. Arabica coffee rallied to a three-month high on heavy short-covering prompted by possible frost in Brazil. Arabica's most-active contract in New York added 0.20 cent to finish at $1.847 per lb after a session high of $1.922. Prices at 4:10 p.m. EDT (2010 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.15 2.24 2.7% -12.8% Brent crude 100.70 2.73 2.8% -6.2% Natural gas 2.853 0.116 4.2% -4.6% US gold 1576.90 -4.00 -0.3% 0.6% Gold 1576.29 8.60 0.5% 0.8% US Copper 344.75 4.95 1.5% 0.3% #VALUE! Dollar 83.468 0.068 0.1% 4.1% CRB 290.790 2.150 0.7% -4.8% US corn 704.00 -13.50 -1.9% 8.9% US soybeans 1540.75 -17.00 -1.1% 28.6% US wheat 838.25 3.00 0.4% 28.4% US Coffee 184.70 0.20 0.1% -19.1% US Cocoa 2292.00 -15.00 -0.7% 8.7% US Sugar 23.11 0.19 0.8% -0.5% US silver 27.023 0.141 0.5% -3.2% US platinum 1430.60 1.90 0.1% 1.8% US palladium 582.95 6.35 1.1% -11.2% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)