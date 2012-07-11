FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil jumps as stockpiles drop; corn, soy down
#Basic Materials
July 11, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Oil jumps as stockpiles drop; corn, soy down

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Oil up more than 2 pct, recoups Tuesday's loss
    * Market focused on crude draws, ignored Fed minutes
    * Metals, sugar and coffee up too
    * Soybeans, corn down on forecasts for Midwest rain

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Crude oil closed up more than
2 percent on Wednesday to recover the previous session's losses
after data showed a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles last week,
while metals, sugar and coffee also posted gains.
    Corn and soybeans each fell about 2 percent on profit-taking
and on improved chances for rain in the dry U.S. Midwest.
    The dollar's rally against the euro curbed some risk
appetite. The rally occurred after minutes of the latest Federal
Reserve meeting showed the U.S. central bank undecided about
another round of monetary easing to prop the economy.
    "The Fed policymakers still don't know what to do and are
waiting for more information. If the economy deteriorates, then
they will act," said Jason Schenker at Prestige Economics in
Austin, Texas.
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index,
a global benchmark for the asset class, settled up 0.7 percent,
driven primarily by oil, its main component.
    U.S. crude oil, which accounts for a quarter of the CRB's
weighting, rallied from start to finish. It settled up $1.90, or
2.3 percent, at $85.81 per barrel, as traders focused more on
the government's oil inventory data than the Fed minutes.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude
stockpiles decreased by 4.7 million barrels last week, almost
four times the forecast in a Reuters poll. 
    "People are extending their long positions, with (U.S.
crude) prices aiming for $89," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market
strategist at iiTrader.com in Chicago. Just a day ago, U.S.
crude closed below $84, down 2.4 percent.
    Brent crude oil in London finished up $2.26, or 2.4
percent, at $100.23 per barrel. 
    Copper retraced some of its gains in after-hours trade,
reacting to the Fed minutes.
    The minutes of the June 19-20 Fed meeting showed few
officials on its policy-setting Open Market Committee thought
the recent weakening in the economy was sufficient to justify
more bond buying to support the economy. But the minutes also
suggested a majority was not yet on board -- at least not before
last week's employment report, which showed a paltry 80,000 new
jobs were created in June. 
    The Fed decided last week to prolong a bond
maturity-extension program called Operation Twist. Many
investors doubt that program's effectiveness. 
    In U.S. copper futures, the most active September contract 
 traded at $3.4260 per lb in after-market trading at 3:40
p.m. EDT (1940 GM), after closing up 1.5 percent at $3.4475.
 
    Gold also trimmed gains after the Fed minutes, with the spot
price of bullion up around 0.7 percent at $1,575.96 per
ounce after a session high above $1,582 earlier. 
    
    RAIN FORECASTS SENDS CROPS LOWER
    Forecasts for rain in the drought-parched eastern Midwest of
the United States triggered selling in corn and soybeans, two
crops that had recently sped higher as hot, dry weather shrunk
harvest prospects.  
    The spot contract for soybeans in Chicago settled down
25-3/4 cents at $16.23 per bushel after a record high of
$16.79-1/2 on Monday. Corn ended down 1.4 percent at
$7.50-3/4 a bushel.
    Sugar and coffee moved higher on weather forecasts.
    Brazil, the world's leading producer of both sugar and
coffee, was the focus where rain forecast for next week could
further disrupt the loading of sugar in its ports. Also, in
India, a weak annual monsoon has dented prospects in the
country's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra and
neighboring Karnataka.
    Front-month sugar in New York closed up 0.39 cent, or
1.7 percent, at 22.88 cents per lb. The contract touched 23.05
cents on Tuesday, the highest level for a front month since
April 18.
    Arabica coffee rallied to a three-month high on heavy
short-covering prompted by possible frost in Brazil. Arabica's
most-active contract in New York added 0.20 cent to
finish at $1.847 per lb after a session high of $1.922.
 Prices at 4:10 p.m. EDT (2010 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    86.15     2.24   2.7%  -12.8%
 Brent crude                100.70     2.73   2.8%   -6.2%
 Natural gas                 2.853    0.116   4.2%   -4.6%
 
 US gold                   1576.90    -4.00  -0.3%    0.6%
 Gold                      1576.29     8.60   0.5%    0.8%
 US Copper                  344.75     4.95   1.5%    0.3%
 Dollar                     83.468    0.068   0.1%    4.1%
 CRB                       290.790    2.150   0.7%   -4.8%
 
 US corn                    704.00   -13.50  -1.9%    8.9%
 US soybeans               1540.75   -17.00  -1.1%   28.6%
 US wheat                   838.25     3.00   0.4%   28.4%
 
 US Coffee                  184.70     0.20   0.1%  -19.1%
 US Cocoa                  2292.00   -15.00  -0.7%    8.7%
 US Sugar                    23.11     0.19   0.8%   -0.5%
 
 US silver                  27.023    0.141   0.5%   -3.2%
 US platinum               1430.60     1.90   0.1%    1.8%
 US palladium               582.95     6.35   1.1%  -11.2%
 
 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

