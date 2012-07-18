COMMODITIES-Corn stays near record highs; oil up for 6th day

* CRB index at 2-1/2 month highs on broad commodities rally * Syrian violence and Iranian tensions help oil * Drought continues to power corn, soybeans and soymeal By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The drought-charged rally in U.S. corn showed little signs of fading on Wednesday with the grain's prices staying near record highs, while oil markets climbed for a sixth day on escalating violence in Syria and tensions over Iran. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress that he did not expect the United States to lurch back into recession also assured some investors that demand for oil may not tumble even with the U.S. economy remaining sluggish. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a benchmark for commodities, rose 1.2 percent to touch a 2-1/2 month high after 15 of its 19 components settled in positive territory. Natural gas led the CRB's gains as the market rose more than 6 percent in response to the heat wave across America that was boosting demand for cooling. Agricultural markets from corn to soybeans and live cattle jumped about 2 percent or more. A surge in Wall Street stocks also aided industrial commodities such as copper. "Equity markets turning solid is probably the best thing that is working for the copper market," said Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. U.S. corn rebounded from early profit-taking to extend its biggest rally since 2008, climbing more than 1 percent to add to a 50-percent summer rally triggered by the worst drought in 56 years that continues to shrink the crop. Chicago Board of Trade spot September corn settled up 2 percent at $7.95 a bushel after setting a new 13-month high at 7.97, close to the record high of $7.99-3/4 set last summer. Soybeans also moved higher, with the spot August contract leading the charge, as cash prices strengthened due to tight supplies. Futures at the CBOT are up nearly 30 percent from summer lows, with the benchmark November up nearly 2 percent at $16.20 per bushel. Soymeal futures closed at an all-time high of $5.14 per ton, up 4 percent, as feed supplies in the United States continued to erode with the shrinking corn crop. Supplies of the alternative feed, distillers' dried grain, have also tumbled with the slowing of ethanol production on the back of high corn prices. "The soymeal basis has gone up $7 (per ton) in a week," said grains analyst Charlie Sernatinger at ABN Amro in Chicago. "And the shorts are getting squeezed out of the August (contract)." Oil prices rose for a sixth straight session after news that Syria's defense minister and President Bashar al-Assad's brother-in-law and a top general were killed in suicide bomb attack. The seriousness of tensions with Iran was highlighted when U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the United States will hold Tehran directly responsible for any attempt to disrupt shipping in the Gulf region and will be able to defeat any Iranian attempt to shut down seaborne commerce. U.S. crude oil's front-month contract settled up 0.7 percent, or 65 cents, at $89.80 a barrel. London's benchmark Brent crude closed up 1.1 percent, or $1.16, at $105.16 a barrel. U.S. gasoline futures also rose by more than 1 percent after the government's weekly oil inventory report showed gasoline stocks fell against expectations for a rise. Prices at 3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 89.70 0.48 0.5% -9.2% Brent crude 105.03 1.03 1.0% -2.2% Natural gas 2.973 0.177 6.3% -0.5% US gold 1571.90 -18.70 -1.2% 0.3% Gold 1575.40 -7.68 -0.5% 0.7% US Copper 347.40 1.85 0.5% 1.1% Dollar 83.045 0.013 0.0% 3.6% CRB 299.120 3.480 1.2% -2.0% US corn 771.75 11.25 1.5% 19.4% US soybeans 1590.50 28.50 1.8% 32.7% US wheat 903.00 14.00 1.6% 38.3% US Coffee 182.15 0.30 0.2% -20.2% US Cocoa 2204.00 9.00 0.4% 4.5% US Sugar 23.06 0.10 0.4% -0.7% US silver 27.095 -0.221 -0.8% -2.9% US platinum 1403.20 -16.50 -1.2% -0.1% US palladium 577.55 -5.80 -1.0% -12.0% (Editing by Phil Berlowitz)