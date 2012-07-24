COMMODITIES-Broad selloff as Europe crisis widens; oil bucks trend

* Most markets slide after negative German outlook by Moody's * China's manufacturing data lifts oil 1st time in three days * Grains markets tumble for second day in row By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Oil closed up on Tuesday for the first time in three days on China's encouraging manufacturing data, while other commodities mostly fell as a negative credit outlook for Germany led to fears the euro zone crisis was worsening. Grain markets tumbled a second straight day, with traders taking more profits from last week's record highs as forecasted rain should give some relief to U.S. crops suffering from the worst drought in half a century. The euro hit a fresh two-year low against the U.S. dollar after Moody's revised its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable, warning that Europe's top-rated countries may have to increase support for indebted states such as Spain and Italy. Adding to the gloom was manufacturing data out of Germany, which showed the euro zone's biggest economy contracting at its fastest pace in more than three years as its service sector also shrank. France's factory activity fell too, at the fastest pace since May 2009. Stocks on Wall Street slid on evidence that the slowdown in Europe was hurting U.S. companies. That weighed further on prices of industrial metals, such as copper. Oil survived the broad selloff as energy traders focused on China's manufacturing output, which grew at its fastest pace in nine months in July. Some also bet oil may go higher due to the escalating Middle East conflict. After a week of battles between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels in Damascus, fighting intensified in Aleppo, a more populous commercial city that had seemed immune to Syria's 16-month-old upheaval. "The risks of escalation of the conflict in Syria, we think, will continue to limit the extent of any bearish sentiment" on oil, ANZ analysts said in a note. The front-month contract in U.S. crude oil settled up 36 cents at $88.50 a barrel, after rising to $89.09. London's benchmark Brent crude finished up 16 cents at $103.42 a barrel, after setting an intraday peak at $104.48. MOST MARKETS WILT ON EURO WORRIES In the copper market, worries over Europe offset the bullish data from China. Business surveys from industrial powerhouse Germany and other euro zone nations showed the bloc's private sector shrank for a sixth straight month in July as manufacturing output plunged, adding to the likelihood that the bloc will slump back into recession. Europe's problems were also infecting businesses across the Atlantic, data showed. U.S. manufacturing grew in July at its slowest pace since December 2010, hobbled by a decline in overseas demand. U.S. copper's most-actively traded futures contract, September, fell 2.70 cents, or 0.8 percent, to close at $3.3530 per lb, after striking a one-month low at $3.3385. Forecasts for wetter weather in parched crop fields in the U.S. Midwest forced November soybeans to close down 52-3/4 cents at $15.69-1/2 a bushel in Chicago trade. The market had plunged its 70-cent daily limit earlier. Corn also hit limit down initially, falling 40 cents, before ending down 8 cents, or 1 percent, as bargain buyers stepped in. Rains will arrive too late for corn, said some analysts, who continued to cut back on harvest estimates as the scale of damage from the drought became apparent. Arabica coffee, the premium grade used by coffee chains, fell more than 5 percent as the global economic outlook and selloff in grains hit the market hard in late trading. Prices at 5:25 p.m. EDT (2125 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 88.14 0.36 0.4% -10.8% Brent crude 103.08 -0.18 -0.2% -4.0% Natural gas 3.187 0.070 2.2% 6.6% US gold 1577.50 -1.00 -0.1% 0.7% Gold 1579.94 3.15 0.2% 1.0% US Copper 335.30 -2.70 -0.8% -2.4% Dollar 84.008 0.302 0.4% 4.8% CRB 296.370 -2.510 -0.8% -2.9% US corn 771.50 -5.00 -0.6% 19.3% US soybeans 1569.50 -52.75 -3.3% 31.0% US wheat 885.25 -24.75 -2.7% 35.6% US Coffee 175.45 -9.65 -5.2% -23.1% US Cocoa 2209.00 -29.00 -1.3% 4.7% US Sugar 23.19 -0.13 -0.6% -0.2% US silver 26.811 -0.231 -0.9% -4.0% US platinum 1384.10 -13.80 -1.0% -1.5% US palladium 561.60 -9.35 -1.6% -14.4% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)