COMMODITIES-Oil up on US demand; focus on ECB as Fed disappoints
#Basic Materials
August 1, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Oil up on US demand; focus on ECB as Fed disappoints

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Oil up 1st time this week as US crude stockpiles dive
    * Soy, corn and wheat fall on rains forecast
    * With Fed not signing on new stimulus, focus turns to ECB

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Oil closed higher on Wednesday
for the first time this week after surprisingly high U.S. demand
boosted crude prices, while grains markets fell as chances for
rain in the U.S. Midwest snapped a drought-driven rally.
    Copper settled down and fell further in after-hours
trade, hitting a one-week low, after the Federal Reserve
disappointed investors by issuing a policy statement that did
not announce further stimulus, although it acknowledged a
weakening American economy.
    Oil prices pared gains after the Fed decision. Investors
will now wait to see whether the European Central Bank -- which
meets on Thursday -- announces new measures to boost growth in
the euro zone's most-battered economies.
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the
commodity market bellwether, settled barely changed after the 1
percent rise in oil and 2 percent gain in gasoline offset losses
across the base metals complex and a wide number of agricultural
markets.   
    U.S. crude settled at $88.91, gaining 85 cents, after
trading as high as $89.47. London's Brent crude settled
at $105.96, up $1.04 but off the session peak of $106.92. 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 6.5
million barrel drop in domestic crude oil inventories last week.
It was the largest weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles since
December and far above a 700,000 barrel drawdown forecast in a
Reuters poll.
    U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles also fell, going
against the forecast for stock builds. 
    Data showing U.S. private employers added more jobs than
expected in July also boosted oil. The data comes ahead of
Friday's important U.S. July non-farm payrolls and unemployment
report. 
    In London, Brent crude's prices were further supported by
news that maintenance work in the UK North Sea will cut output
in September of grades that make up the Brent benchmark for
international trade. 
    Soybean, wheat and corn prices fell, but closed well above
session lows after forecasters scaled back predictions for rain
in the U.S. Midwest.
    Benchmark November soybeans traded in Chicago fell as
much as 2.6 percent before ending 0.7 percent lower at $16.29 a
bushel. Corn closed 0.6 percent lower at $8.00-1/2.
    Wheat finished down 1 percent at $8.79-1/2. Wheat
also fell after leading exporter Russia quashed market
speculation that the country would curb exports due to a poor
harvest this year, and France raised its wheat crop estimate.
 
 Prices at 5:19 p.m. EDT (2119 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    88.88     0.85   1.0%  -10.1%
 Brent crude                105.88     0.96   0.9%   -1.4%
 Natural gas                 3.171   -0.038  -1.2%    6.1%
 
 US gold                   1604.20    -7.20  -0.4%    2.4%
 Gold                      1599.34   -13.95  -0.9%    2.3%
 US Copper                  337.50    -4.25  -1.2%   -1.8%
                             
 Dollar                     83.117    0.482   0.6%    3.7%
 CRB                       299.230   -0.280  -0.1%   -2.0%
 
 US corn                    799.00    -2.25  -0.3%   23.6%
 US soybeans               1629.00   -12.00  -0.7%   35.9%
 US wheat                   898.75    -5.50  -0.6%   37.7%
 
 US Coffee                  174.60     0.20   0.1%  -23.5%
 US Cocoa                  2401.00    25.00   1.1%   13.8%
 US Sugar                    22.57     0.05   0.2%   -2.8%
 
 US silver                  27.535   -0.379  -1.4%   -1.4%
 US platinum               1400.20   -15.60  -1.1%   -0.3%
 US palladium               582.60    -7.95  -1.3%  -11.2%
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
