CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Oil jumps on Brent supply woes; grains down on rain forecast
August 7, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Oil jumps on Brent supply woes; grains down on rain forecast

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects U.S. crude settlement price in paragraph 8)
    * Brent breaches 200-day moving average; US crude breaks
100-day
    * Soybeans down 1 pct, corn half a percent
    * Sugar at five-week low, cocoa at multi-month highs

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil hit 12-week highs on Tuesday
on falling output, pressure on the Federal Reserve to roll out a
new stimulus and Middle East tensions, while grains prices fell
a second day after weather forecasters called for rain in the
parched U.S. Midwest.
    Raw sugar futures also closed down, for a sixth straight
session and at a five-week low. Cocoa bucked the trend, hitting
multi-month peaks. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
rose to a near three-week high as gasoline and natural gas
rallied along with crude oil, each gaining about 2 percent.
    London's Brent crude and U.S. oil both traded above their
key moving averages, lending more support to the energy complex.
    Brent rose $2.45 to settle at $112 a barrel as oil
output in North Sea, where the benchmark London grade is
produced, looked set to fall to a record low in September.
 
    The shrinking Brent output added to worries about global oil
supply, with the European Union's embargo on Iranian oil now in
its second month.    
    Brent surged past the front-month 200-day moving average of
$111.28. The $112.56 intraday peak is the highest since prices
hit $112.67 on May 15.
    U.S. crude, the commodity with the largest weighting
on the CRB index, settled up $1.47 at $93.67 a barrel, after
eclipsing the 100-day moving average of $93.47 and having
reached $94.42. The closing price and intraday peaks were the
highest since May 15. 
    Supply worries aside, oil and other commodities, such as
copper, also got a boost from Boston Federal Reserve
President Eric Rosengren remarks that he was in favor of the Fed
buying more Treasury and mortgage-backed securities until the
U.S. economy got back on its feet. 
    Tensions in the Middle East intensified as Syria's embattled
President Bashar al-Assad won a pledge of support on from Iran
as his forces tried to choke off rebels in the northern city of
Aleppo. 
     U.S. corn and soybean futures reversed course to end lower
as investors took profits on updated weather forecasts for more
rainfall in the Midwest farm belt, and on selling ahead of
Friday's key government crop report detailing drought damage. 
    Soybeans fell 1 percent and corn half a
percent, erasing earlier gains and dragging wheat lower as
updated weather outlooks called for rain in Missouri and
Illinois, states hit hard by the worst drought in 56 years
spanning two-thirds of the contiguous United States. 
    Analysts said that while the rains might come too late for
the corn crop, much of which has passed the crucial pollination
stage of reproduction, they might benefit late-planted soybeans
as the crop go through the pod-filling stage.  
 Prices at 6:01 p.m. EDT (2201 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    93.47    -0.20  -0.2%   -5.4%
 Brent crude                111.66     2.11   1.9%    4.0%
 Natural gas                 2.964    0.000   0.0%   -0.8%
 
 US gold                   1612.80    -3.40  -0.2%    2.9%
 Gold                      1611.22     0.54   0.0%    3.0%
 US Copper                  344.05     5.15   1.5%    0.1%
                              
 Dollar                     82.292    0.026   0.0%    2.6%
 CRB                       303.870    2.120   0.7%   -0.5%
 
 US corn                    804.25    -3.25  -0.4%   24.4%
 US soybeans               1565.75   -18.50  -1.2%   30.6%
 US wheat                   907.75    -3.50  -0.4%   39.1%
 
 US Coffee                  172.65    -2.85  -1.6%  -24.3%
 US Cocoa                  2447.00    49.00   2.0%   16.0%
 US Sugar                    21.64    -0.31  -1.4%   -6.8%
 
 US silver                  28.086    0.223   0.8%    0.6%
 US platinum               1409.30     8.50   0.6%    0.3%
 US palladium               588.20     8.65   1.5%  -10.4%
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
