COMMODITIES-Oil mixed, US crude down after 3-day rally; corn jumps

* US crude down on profit-taking after 3-day rally, Brent up

* Grains up broadly ahead of USDA data, ending 2-day loss

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil ended mixed on Wednesday, with U.S. crude prices falling on profit-taking after a three-day rally, while U.S. corn futures jumped as the market braced for a government crop report that may predict the lowest yielding corn harvest in 15 years.

Corn’s rise of nearly 2 percent on the Chicago Board of Trade halted a two-day sell-off and helped wheat futures erase early losses. Soybeans rallied on news of export sales.

In metals, copper fell on weak European economic data that included a drop in German imports and industrial production; lower medium-term economic growth forecast for Britain and a third quarter recession expected in France. The metal had hit a one-week high the previous session.

Gold inched up, but remained in a tight range on light trading due to investor uncertainty about whether central banks would act to stimulate frail economies.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose slightly, extending Tuesday’s three-week high, as gains in soybeans, corn and wheat offset losses in energy and metals markets.

U.S. crude settled down 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $93.35 a barrel as some players cashed in on the market’s near 8 percent gain between Friday and Tuesday.

The profit-taking came despite government data showing U.S. crude stockpiles last week fell 3.7 million barrels, more than 10 times the expected drop of 300,000.

London’s Brent oil finished up 14 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $112.14 a barrel. It peaked at $113.2, its highest since May 8, after the U.S. crude inventories data.

U.S. corn for December delivery ended up 16 cents, or 2 percent, at $8.16-1/2 per bushel.

Wheat for September settled up 10-1/4 at $8.99-1/4 per bushel, while November soybeans jumped 15-1/2 cents, or 1 percent, to $15.81-1/4.

With U.S. crops decimated by the worst drought in half a century, traders expect the Department of Agriculture to slash its corn yield forecast in Friday’s August supply/demand report.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, estimate a corn yield of 127.3 bushels per acre, the lowest since 1997. In July, USDA pegged the yield at 146 bushels per acre.

Analysts also expect the USDA to lower its forecasts for production and yield of soybeans.

“USDA should have a lot of ammunition to come out with a low yield in August,” said Dan Cekander with Newedge USA in Chicago. “I think we are putting some risk premium back in the market for that reason.” (Editing by David Gregorio)