COMMODITIES-Global demand woes hit oil; corn down after new peak

* Oil slips for the session after IEA outlook; up for week * Corn sets record high on USDA data, before profit-taking * Copper weighed down by slowing Chinese economic growth By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday following bearish Chinese economic data and a weak global outlook for energy, while profit taking pushed corn lower after it earlier set record highs in reaction to the U.S. government cutting anticipated yields. Copper closed lower too as China's weak trade figures and a nine-month low in crude oil imports reinforced the picture of a slowing economy, after Thursday's data showing factory output in July at its slowest in more than three years. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 1 percent on the day, reflecting the broad decline across the 19 commodity markets it tracks. For the week, however, the commodities bellwether was up 0.3 percent, after gains in four previous sessions. Oil prices slid after the International Energy Agency cut its global oil demand forecasts for several years. It 2013 demand forecast was trimmed by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the light of a "worrying slowdown" in global economic activity. China's lagging oil imports and other weak economic data also weighed on energy markets. Benchmark Brent crude oil in London closed down 27 cents, or nearly a quarter percent, at $112.95 a barrel, recovering from early selling that took it to a low of $111.31. Brent prices hit 12-week highs earlier this week, reacting to maintenance work in the North Sea -- where the crude grade is produced. Potential threats to supply from violence and tensions in the Middle East also supported prices. Brent closed the week up 4 percent. U.S. crude's front-month contract ended down 49 cents, or almost half a percent, at $92.87 a barrel. For the week, it rose 1.6 percent. CORN CROP DOWNSIZED In grains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed the crop size for U.S. corn in its latest supply-demand report, sending corn futures to an all-time high before they turned lower. Chicago-traded corn futures for December settled down 14-1/2 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $8.09-1/4 a bushel, after a record high at $8.49. The USDA, in its first survey-based report detailing damage from the worst U.S. drought in 56 years, cut U.S. corn production by 17 percent. It also trimmed feed demand for the grain, a move that could mean high prices are beginning to slow purchases. Corn prices are up about 15 percent for the second quarter so far. USDA cut corn usage by domestic livestock feeders, ethanol sectors and for export by a combined 1.4 billion bushels. It also cut corn imports by China from all global sources by 60 percent to 2 million tonnes. Soybeans closed up, with Chicago's most-active November contract rising 12-1/2 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $16.43-3/4 a bushel, after the USDA raised yield estimates for the oilseed by more than expected. Demand for soy has remained strong despite prices soaring 30 percent since end-May. Front-month wheat for September tumbled 27-3/4 cents, or 3 percent, to $8.85-1/4 a bushel as the USDA raised its estimates for production and ending stocks while keeping exports unchanged. Wheat prices are up 34 percent since end-May. Prices at 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.37 0.01 0.0% -5.5% Brent crude 113.42 0.20 0.2% 5.7% Natural gas 2.770 -0.175 -5.9% -7.3% US gold 1622.80 2.60 0.2% 3.6% Gold 1620.10 3.01 0.2% 3.6% US Copper 339.25 -3.25 -0.9% -1.3% Dollar 82.535 -0.103 -0.1% 2.9% CRB 301.810 -3.000 -1.0% -1.1% US corn 812.00 -11.75 -1.4% 25.6% US soybeans 1643.75 12.50 0.8% 37.2% US wheat 910.75 -19.25 -2.1% 39.5% US Coffee 166.25 -0.20 -0.1% -27.1% US Cocoa 2446.00 -17.00 -0.7% 16.0% US Sugar 20.90 -0.09 -0.4% -10.0% US silver 28.062 -0.035 -0.1% 0.5% US platinum 1398.80 -12.90 -0.9% -0.4% US palladium 582.20 -4.50 -0.8% -11.3% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)