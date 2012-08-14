FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil up on supply woes, copper on German/French data
#Basic Materials
August 14, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil up on supply woes, copper on German/French data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brent up on supply worry, market technically "overbought"
    * Copper rise on surprisingly resilient French/German growth
    * US grains down 3rd day on better demand for Russian wheat

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Oil and copper rose on Tuesday,
underpinned by worries about supply constraints for North Sea
Brent crude and better-than-expected data on U.S. retail sales
and German and French economic growth.
    Grain markets in Chicago retreated for a third straight day,
reacting to better export demand for Russian wheat and improved
crop conditions for U.S. soybeans. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
was up nearly half a percent by 2:00 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), with
11 of its 19 components in positive territory, as encouraging
U.S. retail sales data fed risk appetite. Shares on Wall Street
edged higher and the dollar rose against the yen.
    "I think the strength of the retail sales numbers and a good
opening of the stock market is pushing up (oil) demand
expectations," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks LLC in
New York.
    U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the biggest
increase since February. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a 0.3 percent increase. 
    London's Brent crude oil held near three-month
highs, rising 35 cents to nearly $114 a barrel.     
    Brent's benchmark front-month contract has risen almost $8
so far this month, pushing it above 71 on the 14-day Relative
Strength Index -- a technical sign that the market is
overbought. 
    U.S. crude's front-month contract gained 70 cents to
$93.43 a barrel. 
    Copper broke a four-day losing streak, rising modestly after
better-than-expected German and French growth data.
    London's key three-month copper closed up $21 at
$7,416 a tonne, and rebounded from a session low of $7,366, its
lowest price in more than a week. 
    Copper, which has shed about 12 percent of its value since
the beginning of May, has been trapped in the $7,300-$7,600
range over the past three weeks in thin volume in the midst of
the European holiday season.   
    "There's no indication of any spot demand," said Andrey
Kryuchenkov, a metals analyst at VTB Capital in London. "So when
there's nothing else, the big players remain sidelined and try
to figure out the macro outlook."
    Forecast-beating German and French data eased concerns that
the euro zone's two biggest economies were sliding into
recession with the bloc's ailing periphery, lifting the euro.
  
    
 Prices at 2:05 p.m. EST (1805 GMT)                       
 
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    93.42     0.69   0.8%   -5.5%
 Brent crude                113.85     0.25   0.2%    6.0%
 Natural gas                 2.830    0.101   3.7%   -5.3%
 
 US gold                   1602.70    -9.90  -0.6%    2.3%
 Gold                      1600.00    -9.54  -0.6%    2.3%
 US Copper                  335.90     0.55   0.2%   -2.2%
 LME Copper                7417.50    22.50   0.3%   -2.4%
 Dollar                     82.478    0.043   0.1%    2.9%
 CRB                       300.080    1.080   0.4%   -1.7%
 
 US corn                    779.25    -3.50  -0.5%   20.5%
 US soybeans               1680.00    23.75   1.4%   40.2%
 US wheat                   840.75   -16.00  -1.9%   28.8%
 
 US Coffee                  163.05    -1.05  -0.6%  -28.5%
 US Cocoa                  2424.00    36.00   1.5%   14.9%
 US Sugar                    20.26    -0.13  -0.6%  -12.8%
 
 US silver                  27.730   -0.037  -0.1%   -0.7%
 US platinum               1399.60     6.80   0.5%   -0.4%
 US palladium               577.35     2.65   0.5%  -12.0%
 
 (Editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
