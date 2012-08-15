COMMODITIES-Most markets stronger on positive U.S. data

* Copper drops on weaker demand outlook * Natural gas biggest decliner * Oil rises as inventory drops By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most commodity markets ended stronger on Wednesday backed by some positive U.S. economic data and as investors hoped that the European Central Bank would provide economic stimulus to debt-burdened Italy and Spain. Oil prices rose to a three-month high on Wednesday buoyed by continued worries over North Sea Brent crude supply constraints and a U.S. government report that showed inventories fell more than expected in the latest week. U.S. grains markets were stronger amid continued supply concerns as the worst U.S. drought in 50 years lingered. Federal Reserve Board data showed on Wednesday that U.S. industrial output expanded 0.6 percent last month, the fastest pace since April, raising investor hopes for the U.S. economic recovery. That report was somewhat offset by New York Federal Reserve data showing that manufacturing activity in the state contracted for the first time in 10 months. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was up nearly half a percent by 4 p.m. EST (2000 GMT). Copper, one of the few commodities to settle lower on Wednesday, underscored global economic uncertainty among investors, especially for Chinese copper demand. London's key three-month copper closed 0.4 percent lower at $7,385.50 a tonne on worries of slowing global growth. COMEX copper for September delivery settled 0.28 percent lower at $3.3495 per lb. "Sentiment is still pretty negative towards the growth outlook and markets now are waiting to see whether we do get some sort of policy response and if so, what form that takes and what the implications could be for metals demand," said Gayle Berry, analyst at Barclays Capital. OIL, GRAINS HIGHER U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed inventories of crude oil had dropped by 3.7 million barrels last week, larger than the forecast of a 1.7 million barrel decline in a Reuters poll. London's Brent crude oil settled $2.22 higher at $116.25 a barrel, the highest settlement since May. U.S. crude oil futures gained 90 cents to $94.33 a barrel. In the grains market, drought conditions are still roiling soybeans and corn. Soybean prices rose 2 percent as demand for soymeal has risen as farmers seek to replace a feedstock that is an ethanol byproduct. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 15 cents to $8.04 a bushel, remaining below Friday's all-time high of $8.49. In other markets, New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures declined the most, settling 3 percent lower at $2.748 per million British thermal units as moderating weather was expected to curb demand. Prices at 4:06 p.m. EST (2119 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.23 0.80 0.9% -4.7% Brent crude 116.34 2.31 2.0% 8.3% Natural gas 2.748 -0.086 -3.0% -8.1% US gold 1606.60 4.20 0.3% 2.5% Gold 1603.66 5.62 0.4% 2.5% US Copper 334.95 -0.95 -0.3% -2.5% Dollar 82.667 0.184 0.2% 3.1% CRB 301.710 1.390 0.5% -1.2% US corn 804.25 13.00 1.6% 24.4% US soybeans 1625.50 32.75 2.1% 35.6% US wheat 876.00 8.50 1.0% 34.2% US Coffee 161.90 -1.15 -0.7% -29.1% US Cocoa 2429.00 -1.00 0.0% 15.2% US Sugar 20.80 0.17 0.8% -10.5% US silver 27.812 0.049 0.2% -0.4% US platinum 1395.20 -2.80 -0.2% -0.7% US palladium 578.05 -0.35 -0.1% -11.9% (Editing by Phil Berlowitz)