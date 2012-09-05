COMMODITIES-Copper climbs, gold slips ahead of ECB meeting

* Markets expect ECB to announce bond buying Thursday * Brent crude futures fall while U.S. crude inches higher * Most U.S. agricultural markets fall while cocoa surges By Marcy Nicholson NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Copper futures rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday, while gold, which set a six-month high this week, inched down ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting on Thursday when it is expected to announce a program to ease the region's debt crisis. Oil was mixed ahead of the meeting while U.S. grain futures fell, with soybeans dropping away from Wednesday's record high near $18 per bushel as the country's soy harvest got underway. ICE cocoa futures bucked the trend and roared 4 percent higher to a 10-month high. Markets have been expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to unveil, at a policy meeting on Thursday, a bold plan of bond buying, which caused the euro to rally. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index inched down 0.17 percent to settle at 308.28, extending the previous session's losses that occurred after it hit a five-month high that day of 310.59. COMEX copper for December delivery rose 6.00 cents, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $3.5290 per lb, above its 100-day moving average for the first time since early May and reaching its highest intraday level since July 20 at $3.5340. At the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper climbed $105 to close at $7,740 a tonne, just shy of an intra-day peak at $7,750 -- another high dating back to July 20. "The markets have been pumped up on the belief that the ECB will announce at its meeting tomorrow that it will restart its bond buying program to address the spike in borrowing cost in some of the weaker euro zone countries," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. The ECB could start to buy Portuguese bonds quickly after revealing its anti-crisis plan on Thursday. Stimulus measures or monetary easing aimed at facilitating economic growth would increase demand for industrial metals, which has recently eased alongside industrial activity in most regions. Gold prices turned down a shade after attempting to reach the previous session's six-month high just below the key $1,700 per ounce level, with investors opting to sit on the sidelines ahead of the ECB meeting. "The big investors are not committing new money at this stage. Buying on the eve of a big ECB meeting is not wise. To come out and buy today, you're late to the party," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,692.80 an ounce by 5:03 p.m. EDT (2103 GMT). The U.S. December gold contract settled 0.11 percent lower at $1,694. BRENT CRUDE FALTERS, U.S. CRUDE CREEPS UP Brent crude prices eased while the U.S. crude market inched up in seesaw dealings ahead of the ECB meeting. "Uncertainty about the ECB, after Bernanke's speech didn't provide any stimulus announcement, and the U.S. jobs report on Friday, has kept caution in a market that has bulls looking for a reason to push higher," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy. Brent October crude fell $1.09 to settle at $113.09 barrel, while U.S. October crude edged up 6 cents to settle at $95.36 a barrel. At the Chicago Board of Trade, agricultural commodities eased, with U.S. soybean futures marking their biggest one-day tumble in three weeks as the Midwest farm-belt harvest got underway, with profit-taking pulling it off Tuesday's all-time high near $18 per bushel. November soybeans were down 20-3/4 cents at $17.47-1/2 per bushel. Wheat fell for the fourth straight session, with the December futures contract down 21 cents per bushel at $8.67-3/4, December corn was down 14-1/4 at $7.90-3/4 per bushel. U.S. cocoa futures bucked the weaker trend in agricultural commodities, with the benchmark December contract on ICE Futures U.S. surging 4 percent to close at $2,654 per tonne, a 10-month high as speculators added to their large long position. Raw sugar futures slipped to a three-month low in heavy October/March spread dealings while arabica coffee inched down to end at a nine-week low as certified stocks climbed steadily to a two-year high. Prices at 5:04 p.m. EST (2103 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.94 0.64 0.7% -2.9% Brent crude 113.65 -0.53 -0.5% 5.8% Natural gas 2.795 -0.059 -2.1% -6.5% US gold 1694.00 -2.00 -0.1% 8.1% Gold 1692.50 -1.70 -0.1% 8.2% US Copper 353.20 6.35 1.8% 2.8% #VALUE! Dollar 81.235 -0.077 -0.1% 1.3% CRB 308.280 -0.530 -0.2% 1.0% US corn 794.75 -13.00 -1.6% 22.9% US soybeans 1746.25 -20.00 -1.1% 45.7% US wheat 880.50 -19.00 -2.1% 34.9% US Coffee 160.60 -4.70 -2.8% -29.6% US Cocoa 2654.00 103.00 4.0% 25.8% US Sugar 19.01 -0.33 -1.7% -18.2% US silver 32.272 -0.076 -0.2% 15.6% US platinum 1574.60 8.10 0.5% 12.1% US palladium 646.15 5.90 0.9% -1.5%