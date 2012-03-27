COMMODITIES-Coffee spikes after being oversold; wheat tumbles

* Coffee up 5 pct, biggest rally in five months * Wheat down 3 pct, largest decline in three weeks * Natural gas hits 10-year low, then pares losses By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Coffee futures jumped on Tuesday by their most in five months as buyers returned to an oversold market, while wheat fell sharply as investors took profits after last week's run-up. Gold and copper eased as the dollar rose on a positive report about the U.S. housing market. Crude oil ended little changed from Friday's close in London and New York as concerns over global supply threats offset the likelihood of a release of strategic oil reserves by the U.S. government to cap rising fuel costs. Benchmark U.S. light crude closed up 30 cents a barrel and London's Brent settled down 11 cents. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished a touch higher as the rise in U.S. crude -- its main component -- offset losses in wheat, nickel, sugar and natural gas, among others. Coffee was the CRB's biggest gainer, rising 5 percent. New York-traded arabica coffee for May delivery finished up 8.55 cents at $1.8735 per lb, after rising to $1.8765. Last week, the contract hit a 17-month low at $1.7445. Total volume traded was heavy at nearly 40,000 lots, a six-week high, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. "I think it was technically oversold and funds came back in," said John Wolthers, trader at Comexim in Santos, a key port town for Brazil's coffee shipments. U.S. natural gas futures slid to a 10-year low in early trading before paring losses to end slightly lower on forecasts for mild weather in the Northeast and Midwest, plus expectations that gas inventories will keep swelling. "The near-term fundamentals continue to point to lackluster demand and production is still strong," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky. Wheat prices fell 3 percent -- their biggest decline in three weeks -- as worries eased that poor weather will hurt global production. Chicago-traded wheat for May delivery settled down 19-3/4 cents at $6.39-3/4 per bushel. It had risen nearly 35 cents last week on a rally driven by concerns about weather in key wheat growing areas around the world. In Tuesday's session, talk of rain in the dry crop areas of western Europe weighed on wheat prices, said Jason Britt, president of Central States Commodities. The outlook for the U.S. wheat crop also brightened a little. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 59 percent of wheat in Kansas, the country's top producer, as good or excellent, up from 54 percent a week earlier. "There's been a little concern going back and forth on some of this weather," Britt said. Prices at 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 107.08 0.05 0.1% 8.3% Brent crude 125.34 -0.31 -0.3% 16.7% Natural gas 2.208 -0.018 -0.8% -26.1% US gold 1684.90 -0.70 0.0% 7.5% Gold 1680.69 -11.05 -0.7% 7.5% US Copper 388.00 -0.75 -0.2% 12.9% Dollar 79.117 0.136 0.2% -1.3% CRB 315.430 0.420 0.1% 3.3% US corn 630.75 -7.00 -1.1% -2.4% US soybeans 1369.75 -9.75 -0.7% 14.3% US wheat 639.75 -19.75 -3.0% -2.0% US Coffee 187.35 8.55 4.8% -17.9% US Cocoa 2356.00 25.00 1.1% 11.7% US Sugar 24.30 -0.48 -1.9% 4.6% US silver 32.616 -0.134 -0.4% 16.8% US platinum 1657.50 10.80 0.7% 18.0% US palladium 663.00 -5.75 -0.9% 1.0%