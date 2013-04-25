COMMODITIES-CRB jumps most in 5 months on weak dollar, Syria scare

* CRB index up 1.5 pct, largest daily rise since Nov 19 * Syria chemical weapons scare boosts oil, weak dollar rest * Damage to crops from weather and US stocks rally also help By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gold prices surged on Thursday, recovering further from mid-April's market tumble and leading commodities to their biggest daily gain in five months on geopolitical worries, a weak dollar and weather-related crop damage. Jitters over U.S. intelligence reports suggesting Syria possibly used chemical weapons sparked a rally in oil. The dollar's fall to a near three-week low against the euro fed an already strong physical appetite for gold and boosted other metals too. In grains, fears of crop damage from a winter freeze ramped up wheat prices. A run-up in U.S. stocks also bolstered risk appetite across financial markets, analysts said. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a commodities bellwether that tracks 19 mostly U.S.-traded markets, settled up 1.5 percent. Its largest previous gain in a day was on Nov. 19, when it rose 1.6 percent. Thursday's rally came a week after one of the sharpest sell-offs in commodities triggered by worries about stagnating China growth, fresh euro zone debt trouble and uncertainties over U.S. stimulus. The mid-April market tumble had sent crude oil prices to 9-month lows and caused gold to suffer its largest ever loss in dollar terms over a two-day period. Since then, commodities had been recovering. With Thursday's run-up, London's benchmark Brent crude had ended five of the last six sessions higher. U.S. crude, traded in New York, had closed up in seven out of the last eight sessions. Gold has retraced about half of its losses after falling a combined $225 an ounce over a two-day stretch in mid-April. "What we saw today was a clear shift in sentiment in markets across the commodities complex," said Adam Sarhan, founder of Sarhan Capital in New York. In oil, Brent settled at $103.41 a barrel, up 1.7 percent on the day but still down more than 6 percent on the month. U.S. crude finished at $93.64 a barrel, up 2.4 percent for the session but off 4 percent for April. Oil prices surged after U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said U.S. intelligence had confirmed that Syria possibly used chemical weapons on its people -- an event that could be a game-changer in Washington's position on the bitter civil war in that country. The Syrian news creates "a geopolitical dimension to the market (that) trumps any macroeconomic data" on oil, said Michael Korn, president at Skokie Energy in Princeton, New Jersey. Gold surged 2.5 percent, trading above $1,465 an ounce for its biggest daily rise since June, as physical buyers kept scooping up the precious metal at prices viewed as a bargain after bullion's two-year low below $1,340 hit on April 15. Silver rallied 5 percent, and platinum group metals gained 2 percent. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit a session peak of $7,197 a tonne, its highest since April 17, and finished at $7,180 from Wednesday's close of $7,029.50. U.S. wheat futures jumped 1.3 percent to above $7 per bushel, posting its biggest one-day advance in two weeks, on concerns about production declines in hard red winter wheat due to winter freeze damage. Prices at 4:52 p.m. EDT (2052 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.25 1.82 2.0% 1.6% Brent crude 103.09 1.36 1.3% -7.2% Natural gas 4.167 0.001 0.0% 24.4% US gold 1461.80 38.40 2.7% -12.8% Gold 1465.90 35.10 2.5% -12.4% US Copper 324.25 7.75 2.4% -11.2% LME Copper 7180.00 150.00 2.1% -9.5% Dollar 82.771 -0.277 -0.3% 7.8% US corn 645.25 6.00 0.9% -7.6% US soybeans 1423.50 18.50 1.3% 0.3% US wheat 701.25 8.75 0.0% -9.9% US Coffee 137.20 -1.20 -0.9% -4.6% US Cocoa 2359.00 37.00 1.6% 5.5% US Sugar 17.41 0.01 0.1% -10.8% US silver 24.140 1.307 5.7% -20.1% US platinum 1462.80 33.00 2.3% -4.9% US palladium 681.40 13.75 2.1% -3.1%