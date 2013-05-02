COMMODITIES-Metals, oil rally on ECB rate cut; crops jump, natgas dives

* Brent oil gains more than Wednesday loss, near $103 * Copper rises too but still below $7,000 * Gold futures makes up almost all of Wednesday's decline * Arabica coffee up most in 8 months on technical buying * Natgas biggest loser of the day after inventory surge (New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Oil jumped about 3 percent on Thursday and gold and copper prices rose too as the euro fell after a rate cut, boosting risk appetite across markets and helping commodities rebound from their weak start for May. In agricultural commodities, arabica coffee surged 2.5 percent on heavy technical buying for its sharpest one-day gain in eight months. Corn rose 2 percent on U.S. planting delays. Natural gas slid 7 percent for its largest decline in 9 months, after weekly inventory builds for U.S. gas came in way above market expectations. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global indicator for commodity prices, settled up 1.2 percent. It had fallen 1.7 percent on Wednesday, in the first session for May. The broad-based rebound came after the European Central Bank cut its benchmark refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.5 percent, pushing the euro down against the dollar and yen. The ECB also promised to provide euro zone banks as much liquidity as they needed and help smaller companies get access to credit to prevent a recession. Analysts said the action could spur traders and investors to put on more risk, but cautioned that many remain fearful of economic headwinds ahead. A business survey showed on Thursday that factory activity in Europe's largest economy, Germany, fell for a second month in April and at a faster pace than in March. That was on the heels of Wednesday's data showing a slowdown in U.S. and China manufacturing. "A LOT OF DAMAGE" "A lot of damage has been done technically and psychologically, so it's hard to be confident about a significant bounce" in sentiment, said Stephen Briggs, a metals strategist at BNP Paribas in London. May is usually a time for weak prices and activity in financial markets, including commodities, as traders go on holiday with the advent of warmer weather in the United States and other parts of the northern hemisphere. That weakness is sometimes exacerbated by concerns about the economy, like now, and how demand for raw materials would fare. The CRB lost nearly 11 percent in May last year and almost 6 percent the previous year. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of London closed up nearly 3 percent at $102.85 a barrel. The gain was the market's biggest in five months and outstripped Wednesday's 2.4 percent loss. With the rebound, Brent is now down about 7.5 percent on the year. U.S crude climbed almost 3.3 percent to settle at $93.99. It lost 2.6 percent in the previous session. "Yesterday's sell-off was a bit overdone," said Jefferies Bache oil broker Christopher Bellew, who expects Brent to gradually work its way back to between $103 and $104. "I am not quite as pessimistic as everybody else," Bellew said. "In general, the Chinese economy is growing and the American economy is better, but sometimes it doesn't happen as quickly as people expect." Copper recouped a chunk of what it lost in the previous session, although the top industrial metal remained below the $7,000-a-tonne price critical to market bulls. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up nearly 1 percent at $6,848 a tonne. It had slid 3.7 percent on Wednesday, for biggest one-day loss in over a year. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up 1.5 percent at $1,467.60 an ounce, after Wednesday's decline of 1.8 percent. Prices at 3:54 p.m. EDT (1954 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.00 2.97 3.3% 2.4% Brent crude 102.80 2.85 2.9% -7.5% Natural gas 4.025 -0.301 -7.0% 20.1% US gold 1467.60 21.40 1.5% -12.4% Gold 1466.91 9.75 0.7% -12.4% US Copper 310.45 2.45 0.8% -15.0% LME Copper 6848.00 53.00 0.8% -13.7% Dollar 82.207 0.723 0.9% 7.1% US corn 697.50 10.25 1.5% -0.1% US soybeans 1441.00 3.50 0.2% 1.6% US wheat 718.75 8.25 1.2% -7.6% US Coffee 139.45 4.75 3.5% -3.0% US Cocoa 2414.00 -1.00 0.0% 8.0% US Sugar 17.60 0.27 1.6% -9.8% US silver 23.830 0.487 2.1% -21.2% US platinum 1500.20 30.70 2.1% -2.5% US palladium 693.30 8.55 1.2% -1.4% (Editing by David Gregorio)