COMMODITIES-Oil jumps on Syria worries; sugar up too, rest down

* Brent crude oil up more than 1 pct on Mideast tensions * Sugar jumps most in 2 months on technical buying * Copper, gold down as London metals close for holiday * Corn down 4 pct on forecasts for dry, warm weather By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Monday, helped by tensions in the Middle East, while raw sugar rallied the most in two months on a surge in technical buying. Copper settled lower in New York despite the metal rising the daily limit in Shanghai trade. Gold eased in quiet trade due partly to a markets holiday in London. Corn fell nearly 4 percent, its biggest drop in more than a month, on forecasts for warm and dry weather that will allow U.S. farmers to rapidly plant crops during the next week. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a closely-followed indicator on commodity prices, settled flat after the rise in oil and a handful of commodities were offset by losses on the broader complex. Benchmark Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent, surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supplies that trumped concerns that global economic weakness may curb demand. Israel played down weekend air strikes reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers close to Damascus, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. Brent crude settled up $1.27 at $105.46. The session high of $105.54 was the highest since April 11. U.S. oil settled up 55 cents at $96.16, off the session high of $97.17. Brent has rebounded more than $6 a barrel since falling below $99 last Wednesday, its largest three-day rise since August 2012. Traders said profit-taking could kick at this level unless the global economy shows signs of strong growth. Brent's outperformance highlighted the sensitivity of the European oil market to Middle Eastern tensions, traders said. "At the end of the day, there's no reason for Brent gaining on U.S. crude if it weren't for this news [about Syria]," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst with Price Futures Group in Chicago. Raw sugar futures rose 0.28 cent, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 17.81 cents a lb in New York. It was the spot-contract's largest daily rally since early March. Prices at 4:52 p.m. EDT (2052 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.85 0.24 0.3% 4.4% Brent crude 105.37 1.18 1.1% -5.2% Natural gas 4.011 -0.030 -0.7% 19.7% US gold 1468.00 3.80 0.3% -12.4% Gold 1469.10 -1.10 -0.1% -12.3% US Copper 331.05 -0.40 -0.1% -9.4% LME Copper 7270.00 422.00 6.2% -8.3% Dollar 82.322 0.197 0.2% 7.2% US corn 678.75 -20.75 -3.0% -2.8% US soybeans 1444.50 -10.50 -0.7% 1.8% US wheat 693.00 -18.25 -2.6% -10.9% US Coffee 141.75 0.85 0.6% -1.4% US Cocoa 2402.00 -14.00 -0.6% 7.4% US Sugar 17.81 0.28 1.6% -8.7% US silver 23.955 -0.059 -0.2% -20.7% US platinum 1507.70 6.50 0.4% -2.0% US palladium 697.10 3.80 0.5% -0.9%