COMMODITIES-Few markets gain; Druckenmiller says supercycle over

* Hedge fund legend says decades-long rally in commods over * Druckenmiller calls for shorting of Aussie dollar * Copper ends up 2 pct after bullish China trade data * Oil ends mixed; grain and soy futures mostly down By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose but most commodities were lukewarm on Wednesday despite strong trade data from major consumer China, underscoring comments by hedge fund legend Stanley Druckenmiller that the decade-long super rally in raw materials was over. Druckenmiller, who once managed up to $22 billion as investment chief for currency trading mogul George Soros, is the most prominent figure in the investing world so far to join the chorus of concern that recent tumbles in commodity prices signaled not a correction but the end of a "supercycle". Supercycles refer to decades-long price rallies. Three have occurred in commodities since World War II. The first involved post-war reconstruction and the second came amid oil supply shocks of the 1970s. The third began after the end of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s saw China rebound with double-digit growth, and inflation creep across the world. On Wednesday, China's monthly trade data showed exports and imports grew more than expected in April, offering the possibility of a better outlook for the world's No. 2 economy. Copper prices rose 2 percent, hitting a three-week high, as the trade data fueled hopes of more demand for the metal from its biggest buyer, China. But oil and crop futures ended mixed on views that a strong Chinese economy alone will not prevent a global slowdown. Some were even skeptical of how much copper would benefit from China. "It is too soon to get overly optimistic about demand from China given the high level of inventories there for the likes of copper," said Ross Strachan, economist at London's Capital Economics. "There are still structural issues in China and you're unlikely to see rapid acceleration of growth." In mid-April, Copper prices fell to 1-1/2 year lows below $7,000 a tonne. At the time, benchmark Brent crude oil slipped below $100 a barrel the first time in 9 months and gold had its biggest drop in dollar terms in a day. The April sell-off was triggered by signs of stagnating China growth, euro zone debt trouble and uncertainty about further U.S. economic stimulus. "SHORT THE AUSSIE" Druckenmiller's views were the latest in a series of commentaries by analysts saying the commodities supercycle was possibly coming to an end as China struggles to maintain its phenomenal growth of the last decade while the U.S. and European economies remain anemic. Speaking at the Ira Sohn hedge fund industry conference in New York, Druckenmiller urged investors to avoid currencies of countries that depend largely on the export of raw materials for their income. Australia, Canada and New Zealand are among countries that count heavily on commodities for revenue. Druckenmiller, who together with Soros famously "broke the Bank of England" when they shorted British sterling in 1992, encouraged investors to short the Australian dollar after Canberra's decision this week cut interest rates to record lows. Druckenmiller also called the U.S. Federal Reserve's monthly bond purchase of $85 billion -- one of the pillars supporting commodity prices -- the "most inappropriate" monetary policy in the history of the developed world. In Wednesday's session, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up $154 at $7,419 a tonne, after hitting a 3-week high at $7,480.. Gold climbed over 1 percent, rising for the first time in three sessions. Those gains helped the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index close up more than half a percent. Oil prices ended mixed, with London-traded Brent settling down 6 cents lower at $104.34 per barrel while U.S. crude finished up 1 percent at $96.62. U.S. grain and soy futures closed mostly lower as farmers geared up for what is expected to be their best stretch of planting this spring. Prices at 5:08 p.m. EDT (2108 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.64 1.02 1.1% 5.2% Brent crude 104.30 -0.10 -0.1% -6.1% Natural gas 3.978 0.058 1.5% 18.7% US gold 1473.70 24.90 1.7% -12.1% Gold 1473.44 21.45 1.5% -12.0% US Copper 337.05 6.80 2.1% -7.7% LME Copper 7419.00 154.00 2.1% -6.5% Dollar 81.939 -0.314 -0.4% 6.7% US corn 675.00 -1.50 -0.2% -3.3% US soybeans 1479.00 15.50 1.1% 4.2% US wheat 696.75 -2.75 -0.4% -10.4% US Coffee 144.15 1.45 1.0% 0.2% US Cocoa 2391.00 -5.00 -0.2% 6.9% US Sugar 17.47 -0.17 -1.0% -10.5% US silver 23.927 0.121 0.5% -20.8% US platinum 1504.90 23.70 1.6% -2.2% US palladium 698.25 17.65 2.6% -0.7% (Editing by David Gregorio)