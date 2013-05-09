COMMODITIES-Oil ends mixed, metals down while grains, PGMs surge

* Brent oil ends up, U.S. crude down; gold tumbles * Copper slips after hitting 3-week high on Wednesday * Soybeans and cocoa outperform, along with platinum By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Oil futures ended mixed for a second straight day on Thursday and gold tumbled as traders struggled to find middle ground between encouraging U.S. jobs data and pressure on commodity prices from a strong dollar and global growth worries. Copper retreated from Wednesday's three-week high struck on strong Chinese trade data that indicated more demand for the commodity from its No. 1 buyer. Despite the weaker trend in oil and metals, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose nearly one-quarter of a percent point, helped by a rally in agricultural markets ahead of key U.S. government crop data due on Friday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected forecast thinner crop supplies as a whole in its monthly report on grains and soybeans. Soybeans in Chicago hit a 2-month high in anticipation of the USDA data. In New York, cocoa also rose to a 2-month peak on short-covering and technical buying. In precious metals, palladium rallied 3 percent on buying ahead of wage talks between South Africa's major mining unions and producers of platinum group metals (PGMs). Prices also ran up ahead of a revised restructuring plan for Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's No. 1 platinum producer, to be unveiled on Friday. Oil and metals prices cut their losses after the U.S. Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell last week to its lowest in nearly 5 1/2 years, signaling labor market resilience in the face of fiscal austerity. The dollar hit the highest in more than four years against the yen and rose against the euro for the first time in two days. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities, such as oil and copper, pricier when purchased with other currencies, thus weighing on demand outside of the United States. Oil prices seesawed on pressure from the dollar's rally and weaker supply-demand fundamentals versus support from the U.S. jobless claims. Fundamentally, oil appears more as a sell than buy after crude inventories in top consumer the United States hit a record last week on rising domestic production versus falling demand. "There's too much crude oil production in the world, and when traders become worried about that, they end up selling," said Tim Evans, energy specialist at Citi Futures Perspective. U.S. crude settled down 0.24 percent at $96.39 a barrel. But Europe's North Sea Brent crude, a more important benchmark for oil, closed up 13 cents at $104.47 after initially falling to $103.45, the lowest level in nearly a week. The spot price of gold fell 1 percent to hover around$1,458 an ounce late on Thursday afternoon versus Wednesday's comparative level of $1,472. Analysts said gold was pressured by fear that the strong U.S. weekly employment data might result in the Federal Reserve rethinking its stimulus support plan for the U.S. economy. The Fed has repeatedly said in the past few months that it was committed to buying $85 billion of U.S. bonds a month, although some officials at the central bank have said the policy should be reviewed with the rebounding jobs market. Prices at 3:58 p.m. EDT (1958 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.86 -0.76 -0.8% 4.4% Brent crude 103.92 -0.42 -0.4% -6.5% Natural gas 3.983 0.005 0.1% 18.9% US gold 1468.60 -5.10 -0.3% -12.4% Gold 1455.54 -16.65 -1.1% -13.1% US Copper 334.05 -3.00 -0.9% -8.5% LME Copper 7354.00 -65.00 -0.9% -7.3% Dollar 82.723 0.827 1.0% 7.8% US corn 694.50 19.50 2.9% -0.5% US soybeans 1491.25 12.25 0.8% 5.1% US wheat 716.25 19.50 2.8% -7.9% US Coffee 147.90 3.75 2.6% 2.9% US Cocoa 2349.00 -42.00 -1.8% 5.1% US Sugar 17.47 0.00 0.0% -10.5% US silver 23.911 -0.016 -0.1% -20.9% US platinum 1516.50 11.60 0.8% -1.4% US palladium 714.75 16.50 2.4% 1.6%