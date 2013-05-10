COMMODITIES-Dollar rally hurts gold, oil; USDA batters grains

* Dollar rally versus yen weighs heavily on most commodities * Gold at 2-week low, oil down 2 pct before recovering at close * Copper rises, bucking trend, as metal stockpiles drop * Grains tumble after USDA crop data tops market forecasts (Updates with closing prices and oil's recovery from earlier lows) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - A resurgent dollar weighed heavily on commodities on Friday, driving gold to a two-week low and oil prices down, while data indicating plentiful U.S. crop supplies took a further toll on grains futures. Copper bucked the trend, closing up for the day and a third straight week, as stockpiles of the metal fell in warehouses monitored by trading exchanges in London and Shanghai. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell about 1 percent for the session. Several markets tracked by the commodities bellwether closed down about 2 percent or more, including gold, wheat, corn, coffee, cocoa and cotton. Traders blamed the U.S. dollar for most of the declines. A strong dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities, such as oil and copper, pricier when purchased with other currencies, weighing on their demand outside of the United States. The dollar rallied to a 4-1/2 year high against the yen on Friday on data showing Japanese investors buying more foreign assets. Further dollar-yen appreciation was likely as Japan's aggressive monetary easing takes effect, currency traders said. The euro also fell against the dollar. "It's all about the dollar strength. That's where all the fast money is going," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of BullionVault, an online physical gold and silver market. Gold fell 2.5 percent to a two-week low as a breach of key chart levels prompted heavy selling in the precious metal. Traders said sell stops - automatic sale orders placed by traders at pre-set levels to limit losses - were triggered as gold broke support at $1,445 and $1,440 an ounce, prompting a sharp move down to a session bottom of $1,420.60. Some were wary of the market again snapping the $1,400 support level it broke three weeks ago. "A break below that level could see the market going very messy," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at London's MKS. Gold plunged to a more-than-two-year low of $1,321.25 an ounce on April 16, after stop-sell orders below $1,525 triggered heavy liquidation. Oil initially fell more than 2 percent but recovered most of those losses by the close. U.S. crude oil settled down 0.4 percent, or 35 cents, at $96.04 a barrel. It had fallen earlier to a session low of $93.37. Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea, the more important benchmark for oil, finished down 0.5 percent, or 56 cents, at $103.91. The session low was $101.56. The strong dollar aside, oil was weakened by worries about creeping stockpiles of crude in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Government data showed U.S. crude inventories at record highs last week due to growing domestic production. Corn and wheat tumbled in Chicago trading after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it expected the domestic corn crop to deliver a record 14.14 billion bushels despite lower yields from a late start to the planting season. U.S. corn ending stocks for 2013/14 would hit 2.004 billion bushels, nearly triple the 759 million forecast for the Aug. 31 end of this marketing year and marginally above trade estimates, the USDA said. Corn for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade settled down almost 2 percent at $6.36-1/4 a bushel. July wheat finished nearly 3 percent lower at $7.04-1/4 a bushel. Prices at 4:13 p.m. EDT (2013 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.90 -0.49 -0.5% 4.4% Brent crude 103.76 -0.71 -0.7% -6.6% Natural gas 3.910 -0.073 -1.8% 16.7% US gold 1436.60 -32.00 -2.2% -14.3% Gold 1446.60 -11.10 -0.8% -13.6% US Copper 335.30 1.25 0.4% -8.2% LME Copper 7375.00 21.00 0.3% -7.0% Dollar 83.136 0.343 0.4% 8.3% US corn 687.75 -6.75 -1.0% -1.5% US soybeans 1488.25 -3.00 -0.2% 4.9% US wheat 696.75 -19.50 -2.7% -10.4% US Coffee 144.45 -3.45 -2.3% 0.5% US Cocoa 2300.00 -49.00 -2.1% 2.9% US Sugar 17.43 -0.04 -0.2% -10.7% US silver 23.658 -0.253 -1.1% -21.7% US platinum 1486.00 -30.50 -2.0% -3.4% US palladium 705.70 -9.05 -1.3% 0.3% (editing by Jim Marshall)