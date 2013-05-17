COMMODITIES-Up broadly on strong US economic data; gold slumps

* Oil, copper up on strong US consumer sentiment, stock market * Corn up too on less sales by farmers focused on planting * Gold at 1-month low as Fed pressured to end US stimulus By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Oil and copper prices ended up on Friday after stronger U.S. economic data and a stock market rally while corn rose on less crop sales by farmers, pushing commodities broadly higher. Gold fell, touching a 1-month low and closing down for a seventh straight session as the dollar hit its highest levels since 2008 after some Federal Reserve officials said the central bank should end its stimulus for the U.S. economy. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose half a percent for the session and closed the week slightly higher. Natural gas rose 3 percent, leading 10 of the CRB's 19 components higher, on speculation that warmer U.S. weather could drive demand for gas-driven air conditioning. Gold was the CRB's biggest loser, falling almost 2 percent. OIL UP FOR 3RD DAY Oil climbed for a third straight session on Friday, supported by a raft of strong economic data from top oil consumer the United States that also boosted U.S. equities, although a strong dollar limited gains in oil prices. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity, rose in April to its highest level in nearly five years. U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early May to the highest level in nearly six years. Stock prices on Wall Street climbed, with the S&P 500 stock index erasing the previous session's decline and on track for its fourth straight weekly advance. "Everyone's feeling buoyant, and we got a nice little bounce on the S&P 500," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea settled up 0.8 percent at $104.64 a barrel. U.S. crude rose nearly 1 percent to finish up for a third straight session at $96.92. COPPER UP ON FALLING CHINA INVENTORY Copper prices rose for a second day, supported by tentative signs of improved metals demand in top consumer China, although gains were capped by a stronger dollar and persistent worries about Chinese economic growth. Data showed copper in warehouses registered by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by 4,713 tonnes or 2.4 percent over the past week, bringing the total decline since the start of April to nearly a quarter. There have also been other signs of increasing demand by Chinese industry recently. "We have anecdotal evidence that stocks at bonded warehouses in China are declining and spot premiums in China are up, so those are also positive trends," said analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov at VTB Capital in London. "LME copper will trade on expectations on what is going to happen in China." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 0.40 percent at $7,309 a tonne. Copper was also boosted by comments from a minister for the Democratic Republic of Congo who said he expects the country's ban on the export of copper and cobalt concentrates to come into full force by July or August. CORN RISES TOO, GOLD TUMBLES Corn futures reversed three days of declines as farmers focused on planting their 2013 crop rather than selling in the cash market, traders and analysts said. U.S. corn for July delivery ended Chicago trade up 1.8 percent at $6.52-3/4 a bushel. Gold fell for a seventh straight session, its longest losing streak in four years, as the dollar rose to the highest since 2008 after some Federal Reserve officials said the central bank should end its stimulus for the U.S. economy. Investors also rejected gold's safe-haven lure after the latest reading for U.S. consumer sentiment showed Americans feeling better about their financial and economic prospects. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down 1.6 percent at $1,364.70. For the week, it fell more than 5 percent. The spot price of bullion hovered below $1,360 an ounce. Prices at 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.91 0.75 0.8% 4.5% Brent crude 104.58 0.80 0.8% -5.9% Natural gas 4.055 0.123 3.1% 21.0% US gold 1364.70 -22.20 -1.6% -18.6% Gold 1358.40 -27.29 -2.0% -18.9% US Copper 332.30 2.85 0.9% -9.0% LME Copper 7305.00 25.00 0.3% -7.9% Dollar 84.228 0.640 0.8% 9.7% US corn 652.75 11.25 1.8% -6.5% US soybeans 1448.50 21.00 1.5% 2.1% US wheat 683.25 -4.50 -0.7% -12.2% US Coffee 136.90 -2.95 -2.1% -4.8% US Cocoa 2300.00 6.00 0.3% 2.9% US Sugar 16.89 0.06 0.4% -13.4% US silver 22.352 -0.307 -1.4% -26.1% US platinum 1468.00 -17.60 -1.2% -4.6% US palladium 740.25 -0.50 -0.1% 5.2%