COMMODITIES-Oil drops on Fed fears, mine restart pressures copper

* Brent, U.S. crude down 2 pct; biggest slide in a month * Imminent restart of Grasberg mine weighs on copper * Soybeans slip on news of China cancelling order from U.S. * Gold ticks higher as dollar falls, coffee rebounds too By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid their most in a month on Wednesday, falling with Wall Street stocks on worries the Federal Reserve could phase out its stimulus, while copper came under pressure from the imminent restart of the second-largest mine for the metal. Soybeans fell, cutting short the previous session's rally, on news that top buyer China had canceled a large order for U.S. soy. Gold ticked higher after losses in the dollar. Arabica coffee consolidated above Tuesday's more than 3-1/2-year low, also helping to limit the commodity complex's losses. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global indicator for commodity prices, settled down more than half a percent, hitting a near one-month low. Twelve of the CRB's 19 components fell, with crude oil and gasoline losing about 2 percent each. OIL FOLLOWS STOCK MARKET Crude oil tumbled in a high-volume selloff that sent prices down more than $1 a barrel in 15 minutes. Benchmark Brent crude from Europe's North Sea settled down $1.80, or 1.7 percent, at $102.43 a barrel after rising more than $2 in the previous session to the highest since May 21. U.S. crude shed $1.88, or 2 percent, to $93.13 a barrel. It was the sharpest price decline since May 1 for both crude grades. "We're following the risk trade, which is the stock market," said Richard Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago. U.S. stocks retreated from Tuesday's record highs as government bonds rallied on expectations the Fed will pare its monetary stimulus amid an improving domestic economy. Many of the peaks in commodity prices since the financial crisis have been driven by the hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus money created by the U.S. central bank. Wednesday's pullback leaves Brent and U.S. crude in the middle of the bands in which they have hovered through May, highlighting a lack of trading conviction amid uneven global economic data and concerns that signs of recovery in the United States could curb the Fed's liquidity program. "It's become a fairly tight trading range," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York. "U.S. crude is settling into the $92 to $98 range, and Brent too is kind of locked into the $100 to $106 range." COPPER WEAKENED BY GRASBERG NEWS Copper's key three-month futures contract in London ended down nearly 1 percent at $7,265 a tonne, erasing the previous session's gains and heading toward a second weekly loss. Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it would resume some operations at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, with production possible in the next two to three days. Operations at the mine, the world's No. 2 for copper, have been suspended since a tunnel collapse killed 28 people more than two weeks ago. Uncertainty over the global economy also pressured copper. The OECD reduced its world growth estimate for this year to 3.1 percent from a previous 3.4 percent. The International Monetary Fund trimmed its forecast for Chinese growth to 7.75 percent this year from 8 percent. Prices at 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.16 -1.85 -2.0% 1.5% Brent crude 102.45 -1.78 -1.7% -7.8% Natural gas 4.148 -0.026 -0.6% 23.8% US gold 1391.30 12.40 0.9% -17.0% Gold 1392.76 12.51 0.9% -16.8% US Copper 3.30 -0.02 -0.5% -99.1% LME Copper 7265.00 -58.00 -0.8% -8.4% Dollar 83.653 -0.447 -0.5% 9.0% US corn 665.00 -1.50 -0.2% -4.8% US soybeans 1501.75 -7.50 -0.5% 5.9% US wheat 702.75 9.00 1.3% -9.7% US Coffee 127.60 1.15 0.9% -11.3% US Cocoa 2210.00 5.00 0.2% -1.2% US Sugar 16.67 -0.05 -0.3% -14.6% US silver 0.225 0.003 1.2% -99.3% US platinum 1453.00 -8.80 -0.6% -5.6% US palladium 747.80 -9.20 -1.2% 6.3%