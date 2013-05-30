COMMODITIES-Gold at 2-week high; wheat down on GMO worry

* Gold up 1.5 pct as US quarterly growth disappoints * Copper up nearly 1 pct, biggest rise in a week * Oil settles mixed, arabica coffee plumbs 3-year lows By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday, hitting 2-week highs, as investors speculated that weaker-than-expected U.S. growth in the first quarter would prompt the Federal Reserve to hold on to its monetary stimulus. A day earlier, most commodities fell on fear the Fed might stop its stimulus program. Copper had its biggest gain in a week on bets of improving demand from No. 1 buyer China, and as output from top producer Chile declined from a year ago due to worker strikes and other production issues. Oil prices settled mixed and futures of grains and other crops mostly fell, pressuring the broader commodities complex lower. Arabica coffee continued its downtrek to 3-year lows . In grains markets, wheat futures fell on concerns about the fate of U.S. wheat exports following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified (GMO) wheat variety in the U.S. Pacific Northwest (PNW). The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed slightly lower. GOLD JUMPS ON SAFE-HAVEN BIDS The spot price of gold rose over 1.5 percent to a two-week high above $1,417 an ounce on safe-haven buying after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than initially expected in the first quarter. Separately, weekly initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week and pending home sales increased less than expected. Selling of gold has been sharp and sporadic over the past few weeks on speculation over what the Fed was likely to do if the patchy U.S. economic recovery seen this year gathers steam. The central bank has committed to buying $85 billion of U.S. government bonds a month under its stimulus plan. On Wednesday, most commodities fell after U.S. stocks hit record highs on talk the Fed might pare its monetary stimulus amid an improving domestic economy. Gold fell more than 1 percent in a single sesson last Tuesday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said a decision to reduce the central bank's bond-buying program could be made in the "next few meetings." The market rebounded the next day after James Bullard, another key official of the Fed, said he did not think the stimulus plan was "that close" to an end. "The market has realized that any change in policy will be a long ways off and most likely a much smaller change than a complete shut-off of the liquidity pump," said Sean McGillivray, head of asset allocation at Great Pacific Wealth Management a Grants Pass, Oregon. COPPER REBOUNDS ON CHINA In copper, the three-month futures contract on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,320, almost 1 percent up, reversing Wednesday losses. The rebound came after news that some of China's largest copper smelters had recently been forced to shut some units due to shortages of scrap, cutting copper output in the region. "People are underestimating the pace of growth of demand in China; on the copper side of things we think demand is holding pretty well and the tightness in the scrap market in China is also quite notable," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered in London. Copper was also boosted by data showing that April copper production in Chile dropped by 1.2 percent from the same month a year before, due to strikes, production line problems and lower ore grades in some deposits. WHEAT DOWN AS JAPAN CANCELS US CARGO Wheat for July delivery closed down half a percent at $6.98-3/4 a bushel in Chicago trade. The drop followed Japan's cancellation of a tender to buy western white wheat after the U.S. government announced on Wednesday it had found GMO wheat sprouting on an Oregon farm. Japan is the top importer of U.S. wheat. "At this point, the key feature might be whether this is an isolated incident that is confined to the PNW," AgriVisor analyst Dale Durcholz said, referring to wheat of the U.S. Pacific Northwest variety. "The concern is going to be whether the genetics might have inadvertently entered the 'seed' pipeline since 2005 when test plots of this wheat were produced," Durcholz added. Prices at 6:02 p.m. EDT (2202 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.61 0.00 0.0% 1.9% Brent crude 102.24 -0.19 -0.2% -8.0% Natural gas 4.023 0.000 0.0% 20.1% US gold 1411.50 20.20 1.5% -15.8% Gold 1412.85 -0.40 0.0% -15.6% US Copper 3.32 0.02 0.6% -99.1% LME Copper 7317.00 52.00 0.7% -7.7% Dollar 83.012 -0.648 -0.8% 8.1% US corn 654.25 -10.50 -1.6% -6.3% US soybeans 1495.75 -6.00 -0.4% 5.4% US wheat 698.75 -4.00 -0.6% -10.2% US Coffee 125.85 -1.75 -1.4% -12.5% US Cocoa 2211.00 1.00 0.0% -1.1% US Sugar 16.65 -0.02 -0.1% -14.7% US silver 0.227 0.002 1.1% -99.2% US platinum 1482.70 29.70 2.0% -3.6% US palladium 758.00 10.20 1.4% 7.8%