COMMODITIES-Oil, copper fall, leading markets down on China data
#Basic Materials
June 10, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Oil, copper fall, leading markets down on China data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China May exports, domestic activity show momentum loss
    * Brent crude oil down 0.6 pct; London copper off 1 pct
    * CRB index falls 0.4 pct after last week's 2 pct gain

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Commodities ended mostly lower
on Monday after weak data from the No. 2 economy and major
consumer China weighed on oil and copper prices and sentiment
across raw materials markets.
    Gold and silver prices edged higher, and
arabica coffee moved up too, limiting some of the losses.
  
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 fell 0.4 percent on the session, after a 2 percent
gain through last week - its highest weekly rise since
September.
    Oil prices fell after May exports and domestic activity data
out of China indicated that economic growth was slowing in the
second largest oil consuming nation.
    Exports posted their lowest annual growth rate in almost a
year in May at 1 percent. Risks are rising that China's economic
growth will fall further in the second quarter and that
full-year forecasts will be cut, economists said.
 
    Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea
 closed at $103.95 per barrel, down 61 cents or 0.6
percent.
    New York-traded U.S. crude finished down 26 cents, or
0.3 percent, at $95.77 a barrel. 
    Besides the bearish demand picture from China, the
fundamental outlook has been weakened lately by data showing
U.S. crude stockpiles at or near record highs.
    That aside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
has estimated that global reserves of shale oil that can be
drilled with today's technology have shot up 10 times higher
compared to an estimate from two years ago.
    OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release
their monthly global oil demand reports on Tuesday, with the EIA
to follow on Wednesday.
    Despite the gloomy outlook, some speculators have been
working to push oil prices higher, raising the net long
positions in Brent crude to their highest level in more than
three months during the week to June 4, trade data showed.
 
    The three-month copper futures contract in London 
fell nearly 1 percent to close at $7,162 a tonne, after hitting
a mid-May low of $7,126.50 during the session. 
    Traders attributed the decline almost entirely to the
economic data out of China, which accounts for as much as 40
percent of global refined copper demand.
    
 Prices at 4:27 p.m. EDT (2027 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                     95.73    -0.30  -0.3%    4.3%
 Brent crude                 103.76    -0.80  -0.8%   -6.6%
 Natural gas                  3.800   -0.028  -0.7%   13.4%
 
 US gold                    1386.00     3.00   0.2%  -17.3%
 Gold                       1385.66     1.77   0.1%  -17.2%
 US Copper                     3.24    -0.03  -0.8%  -11.3%
 LME Copper                 7162.00   -68.00  -0.9%   -9.7%
 Dollar                      81.669    0.000   0.0%    6.4%
 CRB                        286.498   -1.176  -0.4%   -2.9%
 
 US corn                     650.00   -16.25  -2.4%   -6.9%
 US soybeans                1511.75   -16.50  -1.1%    6.6%
 US wheat                    689.75    -6.50  -0.9%  -11.3%
 
 US Coffee                   128.75     1.80   1.4%  -10.5%
 US Cocoa                   2360.00    -4.00  -0.2%    5.5%
 US Sugar                     16.38    -0.05  -0.3%  -16.0%
 
 US silver                   21.925   21.708   1.6%  -27.5%
 US platinum                1506.90     4.30   0.0%   -2.1%
 US palladium                767.65     8.20   1.1%    9.1%
 
 (Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
