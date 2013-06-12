COMMODITIES-Oil, metals rebound; coffee, corn tumble

* Oil and gold rise by half a pct, copper 1 pct * Coffee at Sept 2009 lows on supply glut fears * Corn down as USDA crop reduction below expectations By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Oil, copper and gold prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's losses triggered by worries over economic stimulus, while coffee neared a 4-year low and corn tumbled too on fears of oversupply. Cotton jumped more than 2 percent, leading gains for the day and rallying for a third session in a row after the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed production estimates for the fiber. The dollar fell to its lowest in nearly four months against a basket of major currencies, weighed by uncertainty on when the Federal Reserve will pare back its ultra-loose monetary policy. The weaker dollar limited the downside for commodities that had posted losses on the day and were denominated in the U.S. currency. Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a globally-watched indicator that tracks 19 commodities, closed flat for its first positive finish in three days. Analysts said volatility in commodity and other financial markets might continue until the Fed's meeting next week and an accompanying statement from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday. "NO SAFE HAVEN" "Interestingly, there has been no 'safe haven' to run into so far in June, as various complexes have each rotated through respective bouts of weakness," Edward Meir, a base metals analyst at INTL FCStone, wrote in his daily commentary. Oil prices closed up half a percent, supported by worries over global supply disruptions. But gains were capped by an unexpected jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and lower estimates for oil demand growth. The International Energy Agency said modest economic growth was limiting oil demand worldwide and some developed economies would see absolute declines in oil consumption in 2013. At the same time, production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was rising, outstripping demand for its oil, with big increases recently in output from Saudi Arabia, Iran and other Middle East Gulf producers. Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled up 53 cents at $103.49 per barrel. New York-traded U.S. crude finished up 50 cents at $95.88 a barrel. Copper rose off its lowest level in almost six weeks on concerns over supply tightness after the owner of the world's second-largest mine declared force majeure on copper deliveries. Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc FCX.N declared force majeure on deliveries of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, where work has been suspended since an accident in May that killed 28 people. Freeport said the production halt has curbed output by some 80 million pounds of copper and it is not clear when Grasberg will be reopened. Copper's key three-month futures contract in London closed up almost 1 percent at $7,120 per tonne. For the year though, the contract is still down around 10 percent. In gold, the spot price of bullion rose by 0.6 percent to around $1,388 an ounce by 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT). An absence of new outflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund, boosted sentiment, analysts for precious metals said. "It's a sign that the worst of the money outflows in the gold market is over," said Bill O'Neill, a partner at commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. "We are still not out of the woods, but at least it shows that the gloom-and-doom forecast of $1,000 gold is unrealistic for now." Arabica coffee fell more than 5 percent, its biggest daily decline in almost five months as funds kept selling due to ample supplies. September arabica futures fell to as low as $1.228 per lb, their weakest since early September 2009. Selling accelerated after prices plunged through previous multi-year lows at $1.27 and then support levels at $1.25. "The bottom line is this: we're in an over supplied market," said Nick Gentile, a senior partner at commodity trading consultancy Atlantic Capital Advisors who follows coffee. Corn fell more than 2 percent for its biggest daily drop in a month, caught off guard by a less-than-expected reduction in production estimates released by the U.S. government. Futures for the new U.S. corn crop, slated for delivery in December, settled down 2.4 percent at $5.37-1/2 a bushel in Chicago trade. Prices at 4:15 p.m. EDT (2015 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.83 0.45 0.5% 4.4% Brent crude 103.53 0.57 0.6% -6.8% Natural gas 3.777 0.053 1.4% 12.7% US gold 1392.00 15.00 1.1% -16.9% Gold 1389.26 10.27 0.7% -17.0% US Copper 3.23 0.03 1.0% -11.7% LME Copper 7120.00 55.00 0.8% -10.2% Dollar 80.984 -0.129 -0.2% 5.5% CRB 285.223 0.217 0.1% -3.3% US corn 650.75 -8.75 -1.3% -6.8% US soybeans 1540.75 0.25 0.0% 8.6% US wheat 683.00 -13.75 -2.0% -12.2% US Coffee 122.75 -4.95 -3.9% -14.6% US Cocoa 2372.00 17.00 0.7% 6.1% US Sugar 16.21 -0.08 -0.5% -16.9% US silver 21.796 21.580 1.6% -27.9% US platinum 1482.30 2.40 0.0% -3.7% US palladium 755.25 4.50 0.6% 7.4% (Editing by Andre Grenon)