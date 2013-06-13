COMMODITIES-Oil up on firmer US data, stimulus worry hurts metals

* Crude up after US retail sales rise, jobless claims drop * Copper, gold end down on worry of central banks tightening * Sugar up on short-covering; grains dip on friendly weather By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil rose for a second straight day on Thursday after U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in jobless claims, while copper hit a 6-week low on worries that central banks may resort to monetary tightening sooner than thought. Gold fell almost 1 percent, as the U.S. data fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve could reduce its monthly commitment to buy $85 billion of government bonds. Three quantitative easing programs by the Fed have boosted gold and commodity prices for nearly three years. Speculation has heightened that the U.S. central bank may taper its monetary easing, after Bank of Japan decided this week not to enlarge a $1.4 trillion stimulus announced in April. "Right now the outlook for stimulus, which is one of the most supportive factors, is diminishing, so people are looking for an end" to the Fed's third quantitative easing program, Commerzbank metals analyst Eugen Weinberg said. Raw sugar rose on short-covering after touching a near 3-year low on expectations of a third year of surplus supply. Grains prices fell, with corn hitting a three-week low and soybeans down as much as 2 percent, due to ideal growing conditions developing in the U.S. Midwest grain belt. The mixed trend led the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , a commodities bellwether that tracks 19 markets, to close flat for a second day in a row. OIL UP BUT OUTLOOK WEAK In oil, the benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled up 0.7 percent, or 76 cents, at $104.25 a barrel, after falling to a session low of $102.75. Brent prices have declined from a 2013 high near $120 reached Feb. 8. New York-traded U.S. crude finished up 0.8 percent, or 81 cents, at $96.69. Oil prices rose after data showed U.S. retail sales gained 0.6 percent in May, extending April's modest 0.1 percent rise. A separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, nearing its lowest level in five years. But traders also said supply-demand concerns were weighing on the near-term outlook for oil. "The market is being held back by weak underlying fundamentals," said Gene McGillian, oil analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. Unless a clear direction was establised, "we're still going to be driven by headline trading," McGillian added. Oil prices have moved in $5-$6 range over the last five weeks, reacting to various data. METALS, GRAINS DOWN In copper, the benchmark three-month futures contract in London closed down 1 percent at $7,050 a tonne in open outcry trading, erasing Wednesday's gain of 0.8 percent. The three-month contract, which is down 11 percent this year, later extended losses in electronic trading to a low of $7,011.25 a tonne, its weakest price since May 3. In gold, the spot price of bullion was down 0.7 percent at $1,378.61 an ounce by 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT), hovering around $10 above Tuesday's three-week low of $1,366. Corn and soybeans fell amid forecasts for frequent rainfall and warmer weather in the U.S. Midwest that should boost growth of crops in the Grains Belt, agricultural meteorologists said. Grains prices also remained under pressure after Wednesday's U.S. government crop report which predicted farmers will harvest the largest corn and soybean crops ever this autumn, even as existing supplies continued to tighten. U.S. soybeans for July delivery settled down 2 percent at $15.10-1/4 a bushel in Chicago trade. July corn finished 1 percent lower at $6.43-1/2. Prices at 4:31 p.m. EDT (2031 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.67 0.79 0.8% 5.3% Brent crude 104.26 0.77 0.7% -6.2% Natural gas 3.814 0.037 1.0% 13.8% US gold 1377.80 -14.20 -1.0% -17.8% Gold 1384.24 -3.55 -0.3% -17.3% US Copper 3.19 -0.04 -1.3% -12.8% LME Copper 7050.00 -70.00 -1.0% -11.1% Dollar 80.668 -0.279 -0.3% 5.1% CRB 285.297 0.073 0.0% -3.3% US corn 643.50 -6.75 -1.0% -7.8% US soybeans 1510.25 -30.50 -2.0% 6.4% US wheat 685.50 2.50 0.4% -11.9% US Coffee 123.70 0.95 0.8% -14.0% US Cocoa 2308.00 -64.00 -2.7% 3.2% US Sugar 16.24 0.03 0.2% -16.8% US silver 21.583 21.365 1.5% -28.6% US platinum 1447.10 -35.20 0.0% -6.0% US palladium 729.35 -25.90 -3.4% 3.7% (Editing by David Gregorio)