FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Oil and gold buoyed by Middle East tensions; sugar rallies
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 14, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Oil and gold buoyed by Middle East tensions; sugar rallies

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Sugar rallies, cocoa sinks as softs dominate big moves
    * U.S. data points to moderate growth
    * Market focus shifting to Fed policy meeting next week

    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied to
nine-month highs and gold prices rose on Friday after news that
the United States had authorized sending U.S. weapons to Syrian
rebels sparked concerns about rising geopolitical tensions in
the Middle East.
    Raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. jumped more than 3
percent on a short-covering rally, while cocoa extended recent
losses and fell 2.5 percent.
    Wheat futures hit their lowest in more than two months as
the harvest advanced in the southern U.S. Plains. New-crop corn
and soybean futures eased on ideal growing conditions. 
    Escalating tensions in the Middle East lifted commodities as
did U.S. data suggesting the world's biggest economy is on a
moderate growth path, which would boost raw materials demand.
 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
commodities bellwether that tracks 19 markets, rose 0.31
percent. But it was down 0.5 percent on the week.
    Wall Street stocks fell for the third day in four.  
    Attention will shift to a Federal Reserve policy meeting
next week for signs of when the U.S. central bank plans to scale
back its monthly $85 billion bond purchase program.
    Most economists expect the Fed to scale back its bond
purchases by year-end, a Reuters poll showed. 
    "Markets are looking at next week's Fed meeting to be the
big driver in the short-term," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
    
    OIL UP ON MIDDLE EAST UNREST
    Front-month Brent crude futures settled 98 cents
higher at $105.93 per barrel, the highest settlement price since
April 9, after touching a session high of $106.64. 
    Brent, which had been bouncing between $99 and $105 for the
past eight sessions, settled up 1.3 percent on the week.
    U.S. oil settled $1.16 higher at $97.85 per barrel,
the highest settlement since late January, after touching a
nine-month high of $98.25. It was up 1.9 percent on the week.
    President Barack Obama authorized arming rebels in Syria
after the White House said it had proof the Syrian government
had used chemical weapons against them. 
    Although Syria is not a key global oil supplier, investors
worry that an escalating civil war could lead to unrest in
oil-producing regions of the Middle East, which pumps more than
a third of the world's oil. 
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said more U.S.
military support for rebel Syrian forces could stoke violence in
the Middle East. 
    U.S. crude also garnered some strength from data this week
that showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in
weekly jobless claims.
    
    PHYSICAL DEMAND, SAFE HAVEN BUYING BUOY GOLD
    Resilient demand for coins and bars and a pullback in the
U.S. equities market lifted gold on the day and for the week.
    Traders said Middle East tensions also boosted the metal's
safe-haven appeal. Western diplomats said the United States is
considering setting up a no-fly zone in Syria, which would
represent its first intervention in that civil war. The White
House said Syria had crossed a "red line" by using nerve gas.
    The precious metal rose about 0.3 percent on the week, its
third weekly rise in the last four weeks following a historic
two-day selloff in mid-April. 
    "We've seen volume remain strong after it dramatically
picked up starting in the middle of April," said Scott Carter,
CEO of precious metals dealer Lear Capital, adding that the
sharp price drop prompted investors to add physical gold and
silver positions.
    Spot gold XAU= ended the day up 0.7 percent at $1,390.2 an
ounce.
    
    SUGAR JUMPS, COCOA SINKS
    ICE raw sugar futures surged to post their largest daily
gain since November on a short-covering rally, while cocoa
futures sank under pressure from technical weakness and
expectations of ample supplies. 
    July raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. jumped 0.54 cents,
or 3.2 percent, to settle at 16.78 cents per lb in
technically-driven dealings after prices sank to 16.17 cents on
Thursday, the lowest level for the front month since July 2010.
    It was the front month's steepest one-day gain in seven
months, pushing sugar to a weekly gain of about 2 percent after
five weeks of losses.
    "The specs are starting to cover this big short position,
and they're not getting as much help from the cash market," said
Jack Scoville, vice president for Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
    Data this week showed Brazilian mills were diverting more
cane to ethanol over sugar production, expected to help whittle
down huge supplies of sweetener.
    September cocoa futures on ICE dropped $57, or 2.5
percent, to finish at $2,253 a tonne, leaving the second-month
contract down almost 5 percent from last Friday's close
in its largest weekly loss since late January.
    Dealers attributed the fall to favorable crop weather in
West African growing regions and chart weakness.    
    
 Prices at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                     97.89     1.20   1.2%    6.6%
 Brent crude                 105.88     0.93   0.9%   -4.7%
 Natural gas                  3.733   -0.081  -2.1%   11.4%
 
 US gold                    1387.60     9.80   0.7%  -17.2%
 Gold                       1390.20     4.76   0.3%  -17.0%
 US Copper                     3.20     0.02   0.5%  -12.3%
 LME Copper                 7090.00    40.00   0.6%  -10.6%
 Dollar                      80.618   -0.134  -0.2%    5.0%
 CRB                        286.176    0.879   0.3%   -3.0%
 
 US corn                     655.00    11.50   1.8%   -6.2%
 US soybeans                1516.50     5.25   0.4%    6.9%
 US wheat                    680.75    -4.75  -0.7%  -12.5%
 
 US Coffee                   122.25    -1.45  -1.2%  -15.0%
 US Cocoa                   2246.00   -62.00  -2.7%    0.4%
 US Sugar                     16.78     0.54   3.3%  -14.0%
 
 US silver                   21.954   21.738   1.6%  -27.4%
 US platinum                1447.40     0.30   0.0%   -5.9%
 US palladium                729.80     0.45   0.1%    3.8%
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.