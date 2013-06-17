FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Metals, oil down ahead of Fed meeting; natgas jumps
#Basic Materials
June 17, 2013 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Metals, oil down ahead of Fed meeting; natgas jumps

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Copper ends modestly lower ahead of two-day Fed meeting
    * Oil down after initially rallying on Syria conflict
    * Gold subdued by equities rally on Wall Street
    * Natgas up as weather suggests more air-conditioning needs

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Copper closed a touch lower on
Monday on concerns the United States may scale back its monetary
stimulus program, and oil prices fell after initially rising on
fears of a superpower standoff over Syria and possible
disruptions to Middle East crude supplies.
    Gold joined the slide as a rally in Wall Street
stocks pulled investors away from safe-haven assets. 
    Investors focused mostly on the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting, beginning Tuesday, which they hoped would
provide clarity to the central bank's near-term policy on
monetary stimulus.
    The Fed's three quantitative easing programs, launched in
response to the financial crisis, have been responsible for many
of the price gains in gold and other commodities. The central
bank is under pressure to roll back some of the $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases under its latest program, after some
advances in the U.S. economy.
    Data on Monday showed growth in New York state's
manufacturing sector picked up in June. Sentiment among U.S.
homebuilders, meanwhile, surged to the highest level in seven
years, pushing the dollar higher and hurting commodities
denominated in the currency.  
    In crop markets, cocoa prices sank for their sharpest
three-session drop in more than a year. But corn ended
up, gaining 2 percent on tight inventories.  
    Natural gas also bucked the broadly lower trend in
the commodities complex, rallying almost 4 percent as hotter
weather forecasts in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest implied more
demand for gas-driven power to fuel air conditioning. 
    The gains on those few commodities helped the 19-commodity
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finish flat on the
day.

    FOCUS ON FED
    Analysts said they expected thin, nervous trading across the
markets until Wednesday's policy statement by the Fed. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke, in recent congressional testimony,
alluded to the "next few meetings" as being the time when the
Fed might act if it were to make changes to its monetary easing
policy. 
    "It remains to be seen how the various markets are going to
react to the policy statement and Bernanke's news conference.
There is a good chance that neither one will get the balance
right with respect to investor expectations," said Edward Meir,
base metals analyst at INTL FC Stone.
    
    LARGER SUPPLY ALSO WEIGHS ON COPPER
    Copper's benchmark three-month futures contract on the
London Metal Exchange closed at $7,082 a tonne versus
Friday's $7,085. 
    Copper initially rose as much as 1 percent before data
showing a jump of more than 11,000 tonnes in LME-linked
warehouse supplies weighed on the market.
    News that India's top copper smelter had reopened on Sunday,
after complaints from residents had forced a two-month shutdown,
helped underpin the price drop. 
    
    OIL MARKETS WATCH SYRIA
    Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North
Sea closed down 46 cents at $105.47 a barrel.
    New York-traded U.S. crude finished down 8 cents at
$97.77. 
    Aside from the Fed, investors in oil will be watching
developments this week in Syria, including Monday's talks
between U.S. President Barack Obama and Russia's Vladimir Putin
that were aimed at ending a two-year civil war in that country.
Putin said he and Obama had differences in opinion over Syria
but that both of them wanted the violence there to end.
 
    Syria is not key to global oil supply, but investors are
worried the civil war there could drag into other nations and
plunge the whole Middle East region into conflict.
    
 Prices at 4:02 p.m. EDT (2002 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                     97.83    -0.02   0.0%    6.5%
 Brent crude                 105.58    -0.35  -0.3%   -5.0%
 Natural gas                  3.875    0.142   3.8%   15.6%
 
 US gold                    1383.10    -4.50  -0.3%  -17.5%
 Gold                       1384.01    -6.19  -0.4%  -17.3%
 US Copper                     3.20     0.00  -0.1%  -12.5%
 LME Copper                 7083.00    -7.00  -0.1%  -10.7%
 Dollar                      80.567   -0.103  -0.1%    4.9%
 CRB                        286.259    0.083   0.0%   -3.0%
 
 US corn                     668.50    13.50   2.1%   -4.3%
 US soybeans                1512.50    -4.00  -0.3%    6.6%
 US wheat                    680.50    -0.25   0.0%  -12.5%
 
 US Coffee                   122.35     0.10   0.1%  -14.9%
 US Cocoa                   2221.00   -25.00  -1.1%   -0.7%
 US Sugar                     16.93     0.15   0.9%  -13.2%
 
 US silver                   21.758   21.538   1.5%  -28.0%
 US platinum                1434.80   -12.60   0.0%   -6.8%
 US palladium                716.30   -13.50  -1.8%    1.8%
 
 (Editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
