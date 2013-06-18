FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Little changed, markets await Fed outcome Wednesday
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Little changed, markets await Fed outcome Wednesday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Commodities on Tuesday ended
little changed for a second straight day as investors awaited
the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve
that is expected to offer further insight into the central
bank's monetary easing policy.
    Traders are betting that the Fed will signal in a statement
due on Wednesday that it is almost ready to reduce its monthly
commitment to buy $85 billion of U.S. bonds to prop up the
economy. 
    Oil prices ended slightly higher in sluggish trading. Brent
crude settled 55 cents higher at $106.02 per barrel
after trading as high as $106.24. Front-month U.S. crude oil
futures finished 67 cents higher at $98.44 per barrel,
after reaching $98.61. 
    Copper fell to a 1-1/2 month low. The benchmark three-month
futures contract in London ended at $7,005 a tonne, down
from Monday's close of $7,082. Earlier in the session, it fell
to its lowest since early May at $6,9665. 
    Gold fell more than 1 percent. The spot price of bullion 
 was down 1.3 percent at $1,366.60 an ounce at 3:15 p.m.
EDT (1915 GMT), having earlier hit a near one-month low of
$1,360.54. 
    Corn futures rose, led by deferred contracts on technical
buying and forecasts for potentially stressful hot weather in
late June. The grain's front-month July contract settled
up 4-3/4 cents at $6.73-1/4 per bushel in Chicago trade. 
    Arabica coffee futures inched up on technical trade.
Benchmark arabica for September delivery finished up 0.25
cent, or 0.2 percent, at $1.2350 per lb. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 finished barely changed, up by less than 0.1 percent.
    
 Prices at 5:18 p.m. EDT (2118 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                     98.60     0.83   0.9%    7.4%
 Brent crude                 106.14     0.67   0.6%   -4.5%
 Natural gas                  3.905    0.030   0.8%   16.5%
 
 US gold                    1366.90   -16.20  -1.2%  -18.4%
 Gold                       1367.79   -16.56  -1.2%  -18.3%
 US Copper                     3.16    -0.04  -1.3%  -13.6%
 LME Copper                 7005.00   -78.00  -1.1%  -11.7%
 Dollar                      80.663   -0.124  -0.2%    5.1%
 CRB                        286.434    0.176   0.1%   -2.9%
 
 US corn                     673.25     4.75   0.7%   -3.6%
 US soybeans                1510.75    -1.75  -0.1%    6.5%
 US wheat                    687.50     7.00   1.0%  -11.6%
 
 US Coffee                   122.00    -0.35  -0.3%  -15.2%
 US Cocoa                   2259.00    38.00   1.7%    1.0%
 US Sugar                     16.76    -0.17  -1.0%  -14.1%
 
 US silver                   21.677   21.459   1.6%  -28.3%
 US platinum                1440.10     5.30   0.0%   -6.4%
 US palladium                706.80    -9.50  -1.3%    0.5%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
