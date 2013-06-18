COMMODITIES-Little changed, markets await Fed outcome Wednesday

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Commodities on Tuesday ended little changed for a second straight day as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that is expected to offer further insight into the central bank's monetary easing policy. Traders are betting that the Fed will signal in a statement due on Wednesday that it is almost ready to reduce its monthly commitment to buy $85 billion of U.S. bonds to prop up the economy. Oil prices ended slightly higher in sluggish trading. Brent crude settled 55 cents higher at $106.02 per barrel after trading as high as $106.24. Front-month U.S. crude oil futures finished 67 cents higher at $98.44 per barrel, after reaching $98.61. Copper fell to a 1-1/2 month low. The benchmark three-month futures contract in London ended at $7,005 a tonne, down from Monday's close of $7,082. Earlier in the session, it fell to its lowest since early May at $6,9665. Gold fell more than 1 percent. The spot price of bullion was down 1.3 percent at $1,366.60 an ounce at 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT), having earlier hit a near one-month low of $1,360.54. Corn futures rose, led by deferred contracts on technical buying and forecasts for potentially stressful hot weather in late June. The grain's front-month July contract settled up 4-3/4 cents at $6.73-1/4 per bushel in Chicago trade. Arabica coffee futures inched up on technical trade. Benchmark arabica for September delivery finished up 0.25 cent, or 0.2 percent, at $1.2350 per lb. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished barely changed, up by less than 0.1 percent. Prices at 5:18 p.m. EDT (2118 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 98.60 0.83 0.9% 7.4% Brent crude 106.14 0.67 0.6% -4.5% Natural gas 3.905 0.030 0.8% 16.5% US gold 1366.90 -16.20 -1.2% -18.4% Gold 1367.79 -16.56 -1.2% -18.3% US Copper 3.16 -0.04 -1.3% -13.6% LME Copper 7005.00 -78.00 -1.1% -11.7% Dollar 80.663 -0.124 -0.2% 5.1% CRB 286.434 0.176 0.1% -2.9% US corn 673.25 4.75 0.7% -3.6% US soybeans 1510.75 -1.75 -0.1% 6.5% US wheat 687.50 7.00 1.0% -11.6% US Coffee 122.00 -0.35 -0.3% -15.2% US Cocoa 2259.00 38.00 1.7% 1.0% US Sugar 16.76 -0.17 -1.0% -14.1% US silver 21.677 21.459 1.6% -28.3% US platinum 1440.10 5.30 0.0% -6.4% US palladium 706.80 -9.50 -1.3% 0.5%