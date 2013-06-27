COMMODITIES-Oil up as worries over US stimulus fade; gold down

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Crude oil jumped for a fourth straight day on Thursday on rising conviction that monetary stimulus measures from major central banks would stay in place for now, and copper prices rose too while gold tumbled. Crop markets mostly fell. Raw sugar prices slumped 3 percent, under pressure from technical selling and spread-related trade. Corn to be delivered after the U.S. autumn harvest closed down for a sixth consecutive day due to favorable crop weather across the Corn Belt. Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended up, rebounding from Wednesday's 1-year low , helped by the gains in oil and metals prices. The index rose 0.2 percent, after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea closed up $1.16, or 1.4 percent, at $102.82 a barrel. New York-traded U.S. crude settled up $1.55, or 1.6 percent, at $97.05. Oil prices rose in reaction to Wednesday's assurance by Federal Reserve officials that the U.S. central bank was in no rush to scale back its massive bond-buying program. U.S. GDP data also showed the government slashed the estimate for first-quarter economic growth, making immediate curbs to the Fed stimulus unlikely. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up $5 at $6,740 a tonne after easing worries about a credit crunch in top metals buying country China. Gold sank over 2 percent to below $1,200 per ounce for the first time in nearly three years as investors continued their relentless selling. The spot price of gold was down more than $26 by 4:25 p.m. EDT (2025 GMT), hovering below $1,199 an ounce. The session low was $1,197.1, which marked a bottom since Aug. 12 2010. Prices at 4:26 p.m. EDT (2026 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.80 1.30 1.4% 5.4% Brent crude 102.65 0.99 1.0% -7.6% Natural gas 3.582 -0.155 -4.1% 6.9% US gold 1211.60 -18.20 -1.5% -27.7% Gold 1199.04 -26.20 -2.1% -28.4% US Copper 3.05 0.01 0.4% -16.4% LME Copper 6750.00 15.00 0.2% -14.9% Dollar 82.917 -0.060 -0.1% 8.0% CRB 277.353 0.561 0.2% -6.0% US corn 667.25 2.75 0.4% -4.4% US soybeans 1548.50 14.25 0.9% 9.1% US wheat 663.50 2.00 0.3% -14.7% US Coffee 121.60 3.45 2.9% -15.4% US Cocoa 2178.00 -2.00 -0.1% -2.6% US Sugar 16.47 -0.54 -3.2% -15.6% US silver 18.533 18.347 1.5% -38.7% US platinum 1325.20 21.50 0.0% -13.9% US palladium 631.70 0.00 0.0% -10.2%