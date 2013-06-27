FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil up as worries over US stimulus fade; gold down
June 27, 2013

COMMODITIES-Oil up as worries over US stimulus fade; gold down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Crude oil jumped for a fourth
straight day on Thursday on rising conviction that monetary
stimulus measures from major central banks would stay in place
for now, and copper prices rose too  while gold tumbled.
    Crop markets mostly fell.
    Raw sugar prices slumped 3 percent, under pressure
from technical selling and spread-related trade. 
    Corn to be delivered after the U.S. autumn harvest
closed down for a sixth consecutive day due to favorable crop
weather across the Corn Belt. 
    Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index ended up, rebounding from Wednesday's 1-year low
, helped by the gains in oil and metals prices.
The index rose 0.2 percent, after falling 0.4 percent in the
previous session.
    Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea
closed up $1.16, or 1.4 percent, at $102.82 a barrel.
    New York-traded U.S. crude settled up $1.55, or 1.6
percent, at $97.05. 
    Oil prices rose in reaction to Wednesday's assurance by
Federal Reserve officials that the U.S. central bank was in no
rush to scale back its massive bond-buying program. U.S. GDP
data also showed the government slashed the estimate for
first-quarter economic growth, making immediate curbs to the Fed
stimulus unlikely.   
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed up $5 at $6,740 a tonne after easing worries about a
credit crunch in top metals buying country China. 
    Gold sank over 2 percent to below $1,200 per ounce for the
first time in nearly three years as investors continued their
relentless selling.
    The spot price of gold was down more than $26 by 4:25
p.m. EDT (2025 GMT), hovering below $1,199 an ounce. The session
low was $1,197.1, which marked a bottom since Aug. 12 2010.
 
    
 Prices at 4:26 p.m. EDT (2026 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                     96.80     1.30   1.4%    5.4%
 Brent crude                 102.65     0.99   1.0%   -7.6%
 Natural gas                  3.582   -0.155  -4.1%    6.9%
 
 US gold                    1211.60   -18.20  -1.5%  -27.7%
 Gold                       1199.04   -26.20  -2.1%  -28.4%
 US Copper                     3.05     0.01   0.4%  -16.4%
 LME Copper                 6750.00    15.00   0.2%  -14.9%
 Dollar                      82.917   -0.060  -0.1%    8.0%
 CRB                        277.353    0.561   0.2%   -6.0%
 
 US corn                     667.25     2.75   0.4%   -4.4%
 US soybeans                1548.50    14.25   0.9%    9.1%
 US wheat                    663.50     2.00   0.3%  -14.7%
 
 US Coffee                   121.60     3.45   2.9%  -15.4%
 US Cocoa                   2178.00    -2.00  -0.1%   -2.6%
 US Sugar                     16.47    -0.54  -3.2%  -15.6%
 
 US silver                   18.533   18.347   1.5%  -38.7%
 US platinum                1325.20    21.50   0.0%  -13.9%
 US palladium                631.70     0.00   0.0%  -10.2%

