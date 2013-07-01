FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Gold up 2 pct after Q2 tumble; oil, copper rises too
#Basic Materials
July 1, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Gold up 2 pct after Q2 tumble; oil, copper rises too

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 2 percent on
Monday as trading for the third quarter opened after a record
quarterly loss in the prior three months, and copper and oil
futures rose too as the dollar fell against most major
currencies.
    Most crop markets tumbled.
    Corn futures fell to a 2-1/2-year low on forecasts
for beneficial U.S. crop weather and a government acreage report
that showed farmers planted the largest corn area in 77 years.
  
    Raw sugar prices fell for a fourth straight session,
but remained above a recent three-year low. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 rose 0.8 percent for its largest daily gain in a
month.
    The spot price of gold hit a session peak of
$1,260.61 an ounce before steadying at $1,253.80 in New York's
late afternoon trade. On Friday, spot gold hit a near three-year
low of $1,180.71, ending the second quarter with a record loss
of 23 percent. 
    Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital, said Monday's
bounce in gold was an expected reaction to Friday's retreat
although he wasn't sure if the uptrend would last.
    "I doubt there will be a lot of bargain hunting given a
whole array of macro numbers this week," he said.
    Traders and investors are awaiting U.S. payrolls report for
June, due on Friday. A strong payrolls reading would likely
signal more pressure on the Fed to reduce its stimulus, lifting
Treasury yields and the dollar, and depressing gold. 
    Markets are also watching the European Central Bank's policy
meeting on Thursday, which is likely to emphasise that the euro
zone is in a different recovery stage than the United States.
    In oil, benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea
 settled up 0.8 percent at $103.00 a barrel. U.S. crude
 finished at $97.99, up 1.5 percent. 
    Copper's three-month contract in London ended up
3.39 percent at $6,979 a tonne, its highest level since June 19.
 
    
 Prices at 4:04 p.m. EDT (2004 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                     97.95     1.39   1.4%    6.7%
 Brent crude                 102.99     0.83   0.8%   -7.3%
 Natural gas                  3.577    0.012   0.3%    6.7%
 
 US gold                    1255.70    32.00   2.6%  -25.1%
 Gold                       1252.56    19.42   1.6%  -25.2%
 US Copper                     3.16     0.10   3.4%  -13.6%
 LME Copper                 6979.00   229.00   3.4%  -12.0%
 Dollar                      83.001   -0.135  -0.2%    8.1%
 CRB                        277.901    2.281   0.8%   -5.8%
 
 US corn                     655.50   -23.75  -3.5%   -6.1%
 US soybeans                1570.50     6.00   0.4%   10.7%
 US wheat                    645.75    -2.75  -0.4%  -17.0%
 
 US Coffee                   121.20     1.20   1.0%  -15.7%
 US Cocoa                   2201.00     7.00   0.3%   -1.6%
 US Sugar                     16.69    -0.23  -1.4%  -14.5%
 
 US silver                   19.560   19.365   1.6%  -35.3%
 US platinum                1379.20    42.30   0.0%  -10.4%
 US palladium                684.90    25.70   3.9%   -2.6%
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

