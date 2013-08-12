COMMODITIES-Gold at 3-week high, sugar 7-week peak in wide rally

(Updates trades/prices to close) NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit three-week highs on Monday after the largest exchange traded gold fund showed the first net inflow since June, while surging silver and raw sugar also contributed to broad gains in commodities. Soybeans had the largest one-day rise in 2-1/2 months after the release of forecasts for drier weather in the next few weeks that could trim output potential in the U.S. Midwest. Demand also built up ahead of a midday government crop report that made deeper-than-expected cuts to forecasts on production and end-of-season stocks. Oil prices rose modestly, reversing early losses, as traders focused on renewed supply disruptions in Libya and awaited clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin cutting back on its stimulus program. Copper bucked the trend, closing slightly lower in London trade, after four straight days of gains. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up nearly 1 percent for its strongest gain in nearly a month. Silver was the CRB's best performer, rising nearly 5 percent, while natural gas took second spot with a 2.5 percent gain. The spot price of gold rose as much as 2.2 percent to $1,343.06 an ounce, its highest since July 24. It was up 1.7 percent at $1,336 an ounce by 1935 GMT for a fourth straight day of gains. The most-active futures contract in U.S. gold, December , gained 1.7 percent to settle at $1,334.20 an ounce. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust grew to 911.13 tonnes on Friday - the first rise since June 10. The ETF had more than 14 million ounces in outflows this year, or about $19 billion at current prices. Raw sugar jumped on bets that there will be a reduction in an oversupply. The sweetener's benchmark futures contract, October, rose 1.2 percent to settle at 17.16 cents a lb in New York for the highest close since June 26. Prices at 3:39 p.m. EDT (1939 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.15 0.18 0.2% 15.6% Brent crude 109.03 0.81 0.8% -1.9% Natural gas 3.310 0.080 2.5% -1.2% US gold 1334.70 21.80 1.7% -20.4% Gold 1336.01 22.01 1.7% -20.2% US Copper 3.30 0.00 -0.1% -9.5% LME Copper 7251.00 -24.00 -0.3% -8.6% Dollar 81.341 0.215 0.3% 6.0% CRB 288.236 2.855 1.0% -2.3% US corn 472.00 6.25 1.3% -32.4% US soybeans 1373.75 33.00 2.5% -3.2% US wheat 635.00 1.50 0.2% -18.4% US Coffee 123.45 0.55 0.4% -14.2% US Cocoa 2473.00 10.00 0.4% 10.6% US Sugar 17.16 0.18 1.1% -12.0% US silver 21.339 21.135 1.6% -29.4% US platinum 1498.70 -1.90 0.0% -2.6% US palladium 737.60 -3.40 -0.5% 4.9% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Alden Bentley)