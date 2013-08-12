FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Gold at 3-week high, sugar 7-week peak in wide rally
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Gold at 3-week high, sugar 7-week peak in wide rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates trades/prices to close)
    NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit three-week
highs on Monday after the largest exchange traded gold fund
showed the first net inflow since June, while surging silver and
raw sugar also contributed to broad gains in commodities.    
    Soybeans had the largest one-day rise in 2-1/2 months after
the release of forecasts for drier weather in the next few weeks
that could trim output potential in the U.S. Midwest. Demand
also built up ahead of a midday government crop report that made
deeper-than-expected cuts to  forecasts on production and
end-of-season stocks. 
    Oil prices  rose modestly, reversing early
losses, as traders focused on renewed supply disruptions in
Libya and awaited clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin cutting back on its stimulus program. 
    Copper bucked the trend, closing slightly lower in
London trade, after four straight days of gains. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled up nearly 1 percent for its strongest gain in
nearly a month. Silver was the CRB's best performer,
rising nearly 5 percent, while natural gas took second
spot with a 2.5 percent gain. 
    The spot price of gold rose as much as 2.2 percent to
$1,343.06 an ounce, its highest since July 24. It was up 1.7
percent at $1,336 an ounce by 1935 GMT for a fourth straight day
of gains.
    The most-active futures contract in U.S. gold, December
, gained 1.7 percent to settle at $1,334.20 an ounce.
 
    Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust grew to 911.13 tonnes on
Friday - the first rise since June 10. The ETF had more
than 14 million ounces in outflows this year, or about $19
billion at current prices. 
    Raw sugar jumped on bets that there will be a reduction in
an oversupply. The sweetener's benchmark futures contract,
October, rose 1.2 percent to settle at 17.16 cents a lb
in New York for the highest close since June 26. 
    
 Prices at 3:39 p.m. EDT (1939 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.15     0.18   0.2%   15.6%
 Brent crude                 109.03     0.81   0.8%   -1.9%
 Natural gas                  3.310    0.080   2.5%   -1.2%
 
 US gold                    1334.70    21.80   1.7%  -20.4%
 Gold                       1336.01    22.01   1.7%  -20.2%
 US Copper                     3.30     0.00  -0.1%   -9.5%
 LME Copper                 7251.00   -24.00  -0.3%   -8.6%
 Dollar                      81.341    0.215   0.3%    6.0%
 CRB                        288.236    2.855   1.0%   -2.3%
 
 US corn                     472.00     6.25   1.3%  -32.4%
 US soybeans                1373.75    33.00   2.5%   -3.2%
 US wheat                    635.00     1.50   0.2%  -18.4%
 
 US Coffee                   123.45     0.55   0.4%  -14.2%
 US Cocoa                   2473.00    10.00   0.4%   10.6%
 US Sugar                     17.16     0.18   1.1%  -12.0%
 
 US silver                   21.339   21.135   1.6%  -29.4%
 US platinum                1498.70    -1.90   0.0%   -2.6%
 US palladium                737.60    -3.40  -0.5%    4.9%
 
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Kenneth Barry and
Alden Bentley)

