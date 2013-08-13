FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Copper, cotton up; lower gold, crops halt wider rally
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 8:57 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Copper, cotton up; lower gold, crops halt wider rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Copper hit nine-week highs on
Tuesday on signs of tighter-than-expected stockpiles in China,
and cotton rallied on supply concerns, but declines in other
markets slowed the wider commodities complex after four days of
gains.
    Gold prices slipped 1 percent, weighed down by better U.S.
consumer spending data and after top buyer India hiked its
import duty on the precious metal to a record 10 percent. 
    Arabica, the premium grade for coffee, fell more than 3
percent in heavy, technically driven selling. 
    Corn slid more than 3 percent, surrendering nearly all of
the previous day's gains, as investors shifted their focus from
Monday's shockingly low U.S. government corn yield estimate to
its forecast for a record-large harvest and plentiful stockpiles
next season. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled nearly flat after gaining 2.5 percent over the
previous four sessions.
    Copper rallied on signs of tighter-than-expected inventories
in China, although gains were capped by a firm dollar.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ended up 0.3 percent at $7,275 a tonne. It earlier hit
$7,354.75, its highest level since June 7.
    China may have to increase copper imports in coming months
as domestic smelters are forced to cut output due to problems
disposing of sulphuric acid, a byproduct of the smelting
process, industry sources said.
    Weak demand for sulphuric acid and the scrap supply shortage
could push China's refined copper production down to about 5.2
million tonnes this year from 5.6 million tonnes in 2012, a
trading manager at a copper smelter in Gansu province said.
    The higher copper imports required by China, already the
largest buyer of the metal, coincides with recent upbeat factory
data and other economic indicators in the world's No. 2 economy.
 
    Cotton rallied for a second straight day as the market
remained bullish after Monday's monthly U.S. government report
that cut domestic and global production forecasts to below trade
expectations.
    U.S. cotton futures' benchmark contract, December,
settled up 1.8 percent at 91.72 cents a lb after peaking at
92.54, its highest level since February 2012. In Monday's trade,
the contract gained 1.3 percent. 
    Oil prices rose too, with benchmark Brent settling
up 0.8 percent and U.S. crude climbing 0.7 percent after
supply worries in OPEC nations Libya and Iraq. 
    
 Prices at 4:02 p.m. EDT (2002 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.51     0.40   0.4%   16.0%
 Brent crude                 109.47     0.50   0.5%   -1.5%
 Natural gas                  3.285   -0.025  -0.8%   -2.0%
 
 US gold                    1321.20   -13.50  -1.0%  -21.2%
 Gold                       1321.84   -13.95  -1.0%  -21.1%
 US Copper                     3.32     0.01   0.4%   -9.2%
 LME Copper                 7275.00    24.00   0.3%   -8.3%
 Dollar                      81.738    0.405   0.5%    6.5%
 CRB                        288.076   -0.159  -0.1%   -2.3%
 
 US corn                     455.25   -17.00  -3.6%  -34.8%
 US soybeans                1359.75   -14.00  -1.0%   -4.2%
 US wheat                    628.25    -6.75  -1.1%  -19.2%
 
 US Coffee                   120.60    -2.85  -2.3%  -16.1%
 US Cocoa                   2428.00   -45.00  -1.8%    8.6%
 US Sugar                     17.25     0.09   0.5%  -11.6%
 
 US silver                   21.343   21.130   1.6%  -29.4%
 US platinum                1499.70     1.00   0.0%   -2.5%
 US palladium                738.90     1.30   0.2%    5.1%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.